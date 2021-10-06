  1. Deals
Get 3 months FREE when you sign up for NordVPN today

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

With our increasing dependence on the internet, you need reliable protection for you and your family to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. Taking advantage of VPN deals is one of the most effective and affordable ways to improve your online security. One of the most highly recommended services is NordVPN, which is currently offering three free months if you sign up for a two-year subscription for $99, for a 69% discount from the original price of $323.

A VPN, or a virtual private network, protects the data that you send through the internet by applying encryption, so that even if hackers were able to intercept the information, they wouldn’t be able to use it. A VPN also places your computer in the location of the server that you choose, so it comes with an added bonus of getting around geoblocking.

NordVPN is in Digital Trends’ best VPN services, as it offers three different encryption protocols, 5,400 servers across 59 countries, and the split tunneling feature that will let you determine activities that will bypass the VPN for lower latency during gaming, among many other applications. When comparing NordVPN and ExpressVPN, another recommended service, NordVPN holds the advantage because of its faster performance and lower cost in the long run.

If you still haven’t signed up for a VPN, you should grab this opportunity for free months and a discount for a NordVPN subscription. NordVPN is currently offering its two-year plan at 69% off, bringing the total price to just $99 from its original price of $323, with a bonus of three free months. You also have the option of a one-year plan at 58% off, lowering the price to $59 from its original price of $143. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so if you want to acquire the protection that NordVPN can provide for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Sign Up Now button as soon as you can.

It will be tough to find a better offer than NordVPN’s three free months on top of a 69% discount on its two-year plan. However, you’re more than welcome to look, and to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best VPN deals currently available.

TorGuard VPN

As low as $2.50/month
With unlimited speeds and no bandwidth caps, TorGuard is a VPN that's purpose-built for peer-to-peer use. more
NordVPN

As low as $3.67/month
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices. more
Private Internet Access VPN

As low as $2.10/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six. more
FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for up to 10 Devices

$25 $1,200
Protect virtually any device (with up to 10 simultaneous logins) with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which offers P2P-friendly servers, malware protection, and built-in ad-blocking. more
Surfshark VPN

As low as $2.50/month
Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN subscription services available right now -- with zero restrictions on how many devices you can use. more
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for 5 devices

$40 $200
If your needs are basic and you'd prefer to dispense with recurring payments altogether, this deal on a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a downright steal. more
