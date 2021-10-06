Get 3 months FREE when you sign up for NordVPN today

With our increasing dependence on the internet, you need reliable protection for you and your family to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. Taking advantage of VPN deals is one of the most effective and affordable ways to improve your online security. One of the most highly recommended services is NordVPN, which is currently offering three free months if you sign up for a two-year subscription for $99, for a 69% discount from the original price of $323.

A VPN, or a virtual private network, protects the data that you send through the internet by applying encryption, so that even if hackers were able to intercept the information, they wouldn’t be able to use it. A VPN also places your computer in the location of the server that you choose, so it comes with an added bonus of getting around geoblocking.

NordVPN is in Digital Trends’ best VPN services, as it offers three different encryption protocols, 5,400 servers across 59 countries, and the split tunneling feature that will let you determine activities that will bypass the VPN for lower latency during gaming, among many other applications. When comparing NordVPN and ExpressVPN, another recommended service, NordVPN holds the advantage because of its faster performance and lower cost in the long run.

If you still haven’t signed up for a VPN, you should grab this opportunity for free months and a discount for a NordVPN subscription. NordVPN is currently offering its two-year plan at 69% off, bringing the total price to just $99 from its original price of $323, with a bonus of three free months. You also have the option of a one-year plan at 58% off, lowering the price to $59 from its original price of $143. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so if you want to acquire the protection that NordVPN can provide for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Sign Up Now button as soon as you can.

