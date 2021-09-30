  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Last chance: SAVE $234 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription

By
NordVPN in use on laptop.

There are many options for VPN deals, but not all of them provide a high level of security while staying affordable for families. Fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy savings on VPN subscriptions, such as NordVPN’s 72% discount for a two-year subscription that lowers the total price by $234 to just $89, from its original price of $323.

Using a virtual private network, or VPN, is becoming increasingly important as protection from hackers who may be trying to access sensitive information that you broadcast through the internet. Because VPNs make your computer behave as if they’re located in the network rather than your physical location, they’re also used to get around geoblocking restrictions, ranging from accessing streaming content meant for other regions to visiting websites blocked by the government.

Digital Trends tags NordVPN among the best VPN services because of how much it values your privacy and security, with features such as protected DNS queries and a kill switch that disconnects you when you lose sync with the VPN server. NordVPN also offers the split tunneling feature that allows some activities, such as gaming and streaming, to bypass the VPN for better performance. For NordVPN vs ExpressVPN, another popular VPN service, NordVPN offers faster performance through its higher number of servers, and it’s also cheaper.

Start protecting your family’s privacy with a VPN subscription by taking advantage of NordVPN’s offers. You can sign up for a two-year plan at 72% off, which brings the price of the subscription down by $234 to just $89 from its original price of $323. You can also go with a one-year plan at 58% off, lowering the price by $84 to just $59 from its original price of $143. If you’re eyeing the two-year plan, you don’t have much time left to avail it, so stop wasting time and click that Sign Up Now button right away.

More VPN deals

It won’t be easy to find a better deal for a VPN subscription than NordVPN’s offer for a two-year plan, but you’re more than welcome to look around for alternatives. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best VPN deals that you can avail right now.

NordVPN

As low as $4.13/month
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices. more
Buy at NordVPN

Private Internet Access VPN

As low as $2.08/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six. more
Buy Now
With code 'vpn50off4life'

TorGuard VPN

As low as $2.50/month
With unlimited speeds and no bandwidth caps, TorGuard is a VPN that's purpose-built for peer-to-peer use. more
Buy Now
Annual fee

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for 5 devices

$40 $200
If your needs are basic and you'd prefer to dispense with recurring payments altogether, this deal on a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a downright steal. more
Buy Now

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for up to 10 Devices

$25 $1,200
Protect virtually any device (with up to 10 simultaneous logins) with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which offers P2P-friendly servers, malware protection, and built-in ad-blocking. more
Buy Now

Surfshark VPN

As low as $2.49/month
Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN subscription services available right now -- with zero restrictions on how many devices you can use. more
Buy at Surfshark VPN
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s why Best Buy shoppers love this 70-inch 4K TV (hint: It’s ONLY $580)

Hisense 70A6G 70-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV in living room on stand.

Sony acquires Demon’s Souls developer, which already has new game in the works

Main character from Demon's Souls.

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Grim Fable

Grim Fable from Fortnite.

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Spotify app icon on iPhone.

Switch Online’s N64 expansion won’t be complete without translucent controllers

A purple, translucent Nintendo 64 controller

I’m still crossing my fingers that New World won’t brick my RTX 3090

New World landscape and ruins.

The Many Saints of Newark review: Sopranos prequel is a frustrating inside joke

Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola, and the cast of The Many Saints of Newark.

Intel’s Loihi 2 innovations bring brain-like processors closer to a reality

Intel's Loihi 2 is faster and more efficient than the original neuromorphic silicon.

GameStop’s pre-owned bundle deals are the best way to experience classic games

GameStop pre-owned PS4 bundle with Naughty Dog games.

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year with 4K support

Monster hunter rise armor set.

How to download WatchOS 8 to your Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

The 50-inch Vizio M50Q7-J01 QLED 4K TV with a colorful car on the display.

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

The LG 70UP7070PUE, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.