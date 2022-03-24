One of Dell’s best-selling laptops is only $300 today

In one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you can buy an inexpensive yet impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300 at Dell. Normally priced at $419, you can save $119 for a strictly limited time only. As with all Dell deals, prices change rapidly and we can’t say when this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will shoot back up in price. If you’ve been waiting for one of the better laptop deals to appear while looking for a budget laptop, this is what you need to go for. Read on while we take you through why it’s so great.

Commanding a place in our look at the best Dell laptops thanks to being the ideal system for those who want Dell quality at a budget price, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a delight to use in many ways. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands out there, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is well designed in every way. Under the hood, it offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory, along with 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is high-end stuff, it’s more than capable of allowing you to work well on the move without running into any issues. You’ll have plenty of space to store all your most important work files, whether you’re writing up documents or creating presentations.

A smart-looking 15.6-inch display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz along with anti-glare properties and narrow borders so it looks pretty good. Additionally, you get a great-sized keyboard. It offers a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps along with a spacious touchpad so it’s easy for you to navigate all your content quickly. Other features include the use of Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software that helps reduce harmful blue light emissions, as well as optimize eye comfort when using it for an extended period of time. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge so there’s no risk of skidding and you get additional stability when using it on hard surfaces.

Normally priced at $419, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $200 right now when you buy direct from Dell. A strictly limited time offer, it won’t be this price for long. Snap it up now if you’re looking for a great budget-priced laptop before you miss out.

