Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!

Why you should buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV

If you want to upgrade your standard TV but can’t swallow the price of the cheapest OLED TV, then a QLED TV is your best bet. QLED TVs use a special panel of quantum dots to filter colors more accurately than a standard LED TV. That means you’ll be getting richer, more varied colors. This Onn TV is 4K UHD, so you get a nice and crisp 2160p image. It also has local dimming technology, meaning it can more precisely control which areas of the screen are lit up. When something needs to be pitch black, the TV won’t light that area of the screen at all. QLED, 4K, and local dimming equals vibrant colors, crisp images, and deep contrast.

The 65-inch Onn QLED TV has a few bonuses as well. It comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, technology for dynamically adjusting the content you watch and listen to in order to best optimize it for your TV. If you’re a gamer, you’ll love the 120Hz refresh rate. That means smooth gaming at 60 frames per second and beyond. This is a solid TV with some fun add-ons that make it more than worth the price tag.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to take advantage of Black Friday TV deals. This Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV was a steal before its discount, and is even better now. You can grab this QLED TV for only $398, a $180 discount on its original price of $578. Don’t sleep on it!

Editors' Recommendations