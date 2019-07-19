Share

Camping teaches us to be resourceful in the outdoors but for those of us who are not quite ready to just get down and dirty, all you may need is the right glamping gear. The Ozark Trail 16-Person Cabin Tent is currently available for $121 less with Walmart’s Summer Savings Event. The Big Save brings this glitzy tent’s list price of $260 down to $139.

Bring some flair into the great outdoors with a wide tent to store all your needs. This tent typically fits 16 people in sleeping bags or four queen-sized airbeds seamlessly for the perfect slumber party, plus enough room to accommodate privacy with two removable room dividers and 3 doors for easy entry/exit. If you’re in this alone, you’ll simply look posh with a 240-square-foot fort all to yourself. Ozark brings this tent to the 21st century with the provided media pocket and an Eport for your extension cord. With several storage options such as a gear hammock, bottle holders, and large pockets, you can avoid misplacing items and actually get to maintain a level of tidiness within the tent.

The tent is remarkably cozy as it maximizes comfort as well as design. Forget sleeping drenched in your own sweat or having trouble swatting away mosquitoes with six windows and a mesh room to provide excellent ventilation. The tent also offers the perfect opportunity to look upon nature’s unparalleled beauty. Getting rained on is not an issue as the tent has taped fly seams and bound floors inside for water resistance, though you might want to do your own waterproofing treatment to actually withstand a major storm. And since dirt doesn’t really make for a great souvenir, the protected entry comes with a mud mat along with a drain so the dirt stays out as much as possible.

The spacious interior is worth raving about. With a center height of 83 inches, you won’t have to crouch down. The only downside is that this tent may not be as quick and easy to set up as some others. Expect assembly to require two people and 20 minutes on average to raise it, but that can change after some practice. Put the glam back in camping with the Ozark Trail 16-Person Cabin Tent, which is now available at a discounted price of $139 on Walmart.

Complete your gear with the best air mattresses for camping or spell out luxury with more glamping tent options. Prime Day may have come to a close but Walmart has got your back with post-Prime Day deals.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



