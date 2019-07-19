Share

School is out for the summer but that doesn’t mean that the learning should stop, too. With a multitude of summer activities available, most of the time you wouldn’t need to look far to fill your kiddos’ day with cool new skills and insights. A simple campout in your very own backyard should do the trick. And this priceless moment doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank, the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle is now selling at a discounted price of $35 on Walmart. Get this $119 tent set for $84 less while it lasts.

Give your kids the opportunity to create lasting memories with the security home provides. This camping tent bundle could be one way to level up your kid’s next sleepover. A perfectly win-win solution that lets you keep a watchful eye over your kids without being a helicopter parent. Your kids, on the other hand, get to interact with kids their age and hopefully make meaningful friendships in the process. The tent has enough room to fit three kids comfortably. Though only two nap pads and two quad chairs are provided, it shouldn’t be hard to look for alternatives or secure another one.

Having your kids sleep in a different setting, even if it just your backyard would be a good training ground. They realize that there is nothing to be afraid of in the dark and this would encourage them to think outside the box and pursue their interests. The included napping pads and quad chairs are conveniently foldable, easy to set up, and its dimensions should be suitable for kids 3 to 10 years old. Take this opportunity to tell them about the constellations that make up the starry night sky, have s’mores over a campfire, bond over games, and see where their imagination takes them.

Two mesh pockets can hold small items like toys, games, or sunglasses. This ultimate camping combo comes in a carry bag with padded handles that make for easy transport for you and your little one. Have an exciting summer with the Ozark Trail 3-Person Camping Tent Bundle for $35 on Walmart for simple joys that make for spectacular experiences.

Camping for the whole family? Here are some of the best tents, sleeping bags, and camping hacks for your next adventure. Prime Day may have come and gone but Walmart’s The Big Save runs until July 21, plus you can always check out our curated deals page to snag the best steals.

