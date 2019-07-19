Deals

Get $84 in savings with Walmart’s sale on the Ozark Trail kid’s camping tent

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
ozark trail kids camping bundle walmart kid s tent

School is out for the summer but that doesn’t mean that the learning should stop, too. With a multitude of summer activities available, most of the time you wouldn’t need to look far to fill your kiddos’ day with cool new skills and insights. A simple campout in your very own backyard should do the trick. And this priceless moment doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank, the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle is now selling at a discounted price of $35 on Walmart. Get this $119 tent set for $84 less while it lasts.

Give your kids the opportunity to create lasting memories with the security home provides. This camping tent bundle could be one way to level up your kid’s next sleepover. A perfectly win-win solution that lets you keep a watchful eye over your kids without being a helicopter parent. Your kids, on the other hand, get to interact with kids their age and hopefully make meaningful friendships in the process. The tent has enough room to fit three kids comfortably. Though only two nap pads and two quad chairs are provided, it shouldn’t be hard to look for alternatives or secure another one.

Having your kids sleep in a different setting, even if it just your backyard would be a good training ground. They realize that there is nothing to be afraid of in the dark and this would encourage them to think outside the box and pursue their interests. The included napping pads and quad chairs are conveniently foldable, easy to set up, and its dimensions should be suitable for kids 3 to 10 years old. Take this opportunity to tell them about the constellations that make up the starry night sky, have s’mores over a campfire, bond over games, and see where their imagination takes them.

Two mesh pockets can hold small items like toys, games, or sunglasses.  This ultimate camping combo comes in a carry bag with padded handles that make for easy transport for you and your little one. Have an exciting summer with the Ozark Trail 3-Person Camping Tent Bundle for $35 on Walmart for simple joys that make for spectacular experiences.

Camping for the whole family? Here are some of the best tents, sleeping bags, and camping hacks for your next adventure. Prime Day may have come and gone but Walmart’s The Big Save runs until July 21, plus you can always check out our curated deals page to snag the best steals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
coleman weathermaster 10 person dome tent walmart deal
Deals

Walmart offers a $35 discount off the Coleman Weathermaster 10-person tent

Walmart matched the hype of its rival by releasing The Big Save. If you are looking for deals on the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person dome tent, you are in luck. Get this premium camping gear now at only $165.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ozark trail cabin tent walmart post prime day deal
Deals

Camping this summer? Walmart cuts price of Ozark Trail Cabin Tent to $120

The Ozark Trail 16-Person Cabin Tent is currently available for $121 below list price with Walmart's Summer Savings Event. The Big Save brings this glitzy tent's list price of $260 down to $139. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
coleman steel creek tent post prime day deal dome
Deals

Lounge in nature with the Coleman Steel Creek tent, now 43% off post-Prime Day

Nothing can be more infuriating than dealing with a terrible tent while camping. Luckily, there are a lot of great tents to choose from, like the Coleman Steel Creek dome tent. Amazon has slashed 43% off its original price, bringing it down…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person
Deals

Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. Get yours for only $139.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
2018 kano computer kit deal 71su1lb5 l sl1500
Deals

A PC anyone can build: The 2018 Kano computer kit is the cheapest it’s ever been

The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi is a dream toy for tinkerers, coders, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids, and the Kano computer kit (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve seen.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Check out these hacks on BOGO deals for Echo Dot, Google Home Mini

The Prime Day 2019 tsunami has receded, but you don't have to wait for monster sales events to get excellent prices. We discovered what amount to buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals for the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple airpods latest model walmart deal
Deals

Walmart drops price of latest Apple AirPods down to just $145

Looking to flex with new AirPods? Walmart somehow still has the latest AirPods discounted to just $145 and available for next day shipping if you order in the next 10 hours.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
rca 4k uhd roku smart tv header
Deals

Get the 43-inch RCA Roku smart TV for half its normal price at Walmart

Let’s admit it: 4K TVs are expensive. Although they offer the best screens, not everyone can afford them. If you’re looking for an inexpensive smart TV with satisfactory screen resolution, we recommend the RCA Roku smart TV, which is…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
george foreman grills walmart deals electric grill gfo240gm
Deals

Walmart drops prices of these George Foreman grills by up to 44%

Walmart launched its own summer sale event and dropped scorching hot discounts on numerous George Foreman electric grills. Enjoy grilling throughout the year by taking advantage of these sweet discounts.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vizio smartcast soundbar walmart deal 3 1 channel system
Deals

Boost your TV’s audio with the Vizio SmartCast soundbar, now only $158

The Vizio SmartCast Soundbar System offers a great way to achieve an incredible audio experience for your movies, TV shows, games, and music. Don’t miss out on Walmart's summer deal and get yours today for only $158 instead.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals pro 900 series blender 9 piece set
Deals

Walmart drops hefty price discounts on these top blenders

Looking for a versatile and powerful blender to help you out in your smoothie and meal-prep game? We scouted Walmart’s summer sale event and found cool deals on these top-rated blenders from Ninja, Cuisinart, and NutriBullet.
Posted By Erica Katherina