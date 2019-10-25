Amazon marks down these Panasonic wireless headphones for as low as $46

Panasonic may not be particularly known for its lineup of headphones, but the company sure offers good-sounding cans that won’t break the bank. Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on a variety of Panasonic wireless headphones. Both the Retro RP-HTX80B and Premium Hi-Res RP-HD305B models are enjoying booming price cuts that let you in on up to 43% discount. Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for a music lover or planning to get a pair for your leisure or travel, look no further.

Panasonic Premium Hi-Res RP-HD305B, Blue — $112 ($68 off)

These Panasonic wireless cans are built with powerful 40mm HD neodymium dual drivers that ensure remarkably rich and bassy sound all while maintaining high-resolution clarity. These drivers combine multi-layer film diaphragms and anti-vibration frames to deliver sound that mimics the original music quality. You can select from three sound enhancement modes to suit whatever it is you are listening to. There’s the Bass Enhancer to pump up the bass, the Clear Voice mode to add clarity to lyrics and vocals, and the Normal mode for equal portions of bass and clarity.

The RP-HD305B connect seamlessly to any device via Bluetooth. They are outfitted with touch controls for easy adjustment of settings on the fly as well as a powerful mic to manage calls hands-free. The entire frame is light to ensure comfortable listening sessions — the headband conforms naturally to any head shape while the super-soft cushion earpads are custom sewn into a 3D shape for a snug fit over the ears.

Apart from music, these Panasonic wireless headphones are also great for gaming and movie watching. The Qualcomm AptX low-latency support eliminates the annoying and distracting lag between images and sound, so you can enjoy harmonious visuals and audio while playing or watching. In terms of battery life, Panasonic claims they can last for up to 24 hours.

This pair will normally set you back $180, but Amazon makes it even more affordable after a 38% price cut. Get the blue variant of the Panasonic RP-HD305B today for only $112.

Panasonic Retro RP-HTX80B, Matte Black — $46 ($34 off)

If you want something more budget-friendly, then check out the Panasonic RP-HTX80B. This retro model is equipped with 40mm drivers that let you hear every lyric clearly. Acoustic Bass Control filters are present to enhance high and low tones all while lessening distortion, resulting in a rich and satisfying sound.

Similar to the RP-HD305B, this model pairs easily with any Bluetooth device. On-board touch controllers and a microphone make it convenient for you to make and take calls as well as adjust audio settings. Thanks to the lightweight wire adjusters on the headbands, the headphones can provide a personalized fit on a variety of head sizes. The ear cups also apply even pressure on the ears and are generously padded, allowing for outside noise suppression on a physical level.

These Panasonic wireless headphones are estimated to run for up to 24 hours on a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge can further extend playback time for up to 2.5 hours. Don’t miss the chance to score these brand-name wireless cans for only $46 on Amazon.

