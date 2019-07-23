Share

It’s tough to go to work and leave your dogs behind. They could get lonesome, or worse, start messing around and chew on furniture. Or they could get rowdy and bark so loudly that they could disrupt your neighbors. You don’t want to be labeled the owner of unruly pets. Besides, taking them to a doggy daycare costs a lot of money. A cheaper alternative is to set up a pet camera. One that will allow you to not only see your dogs remotely but also talk to them and fling treats their way. A great puppy cam is the Petcube Bites pet camera with treat dispenser.

The Petcube Bites is currently enjoying a terrific discount on Amazon. It normally costs $249, but now you can get it for only $99 — that’s a whopping $150 worth of savings.

This pet camera features a 1080p high-definition camera for you to monitor your dogs 24/7 from your smartphone through the Petcube app. It has a 138-degree wide-angle view that allows you to see the entire room where you place the puppy cam. Put the Petcube Bites someplace high or mount it on the wall so that your dogs won’t be able to reach it. If your dog is somewhere far away in the room, you can zoom the camera up to three times to check up close what it’s doing.

This puppy cam allows you to chat with your pets as well. With the two-way audio, you can say sweet nothings to them or order them to quit barking or stop gnawing on a table leg.

You can fling treats at them at varying distances whenever you want, or you can set up a schedule. If you have a bigger room and you’re training your dog’s agility (or just want to them to exercise), launch the treats as far as six feet away. The treat compartment is dishwasher-safe so you can wash it occasionally so that it stays sanitary. The dispenser is most compatible with dry treats measuring about an inch in diameter or less. It has a capacity of two pounds and has sensors that will tell you on the app once it is about to run out of treats.

The pet camera is easy to set up. Just turn it on and sync it with the Petcube app. It will only work with a Wi-Fi network and it’s also compatible with Alexa. It has free cloud-based video storage that will let you watch the last four hours of footage. Video recordings of your pet’s activity are triggered by their movement. You can also choose to subscribe to the optional Petcube Care plan which will provide you with 24/7 video history, extended video clips, and Smart alerts whenever your pet barks or if it detects other people.

The Petcube Bites is a great little device that allows you to supervise your dogs even when you’re away from home. If you wish to see a similar device check out the Furbo dog camera. For more pet techs click here for the best pet gadgets from CES 2019.

