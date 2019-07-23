Deals

Love your dogs from afar with the Petcube Bites camera, now 60% off on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
petcube bites pet camera amazon deal

It’s tough to go to work and leave your dogs behind. They could get lonesome, or worse, start messing around and chew on furniture. Or they could get rowdy and bark so loudly that they could disrupt your neighbors. You don’t want to be labeled the owner of unruly pets. Besides, taking them to a doggy daycare costs a lot of money. A cheaper alternative is to set up a pet camera. One that will allow you to not only see your dogs remotely but also talk to them and fling treats their way. A great puppy cam is the Petcube Bites pet camera with treat dispenser.

The Petcube Bites is currently enjoying a terrific discount on Amazon. It normally costs $249, but now you can get it for only $99 — that’s a whopping $150 worth of savings.

This pet camera features a 1080p high-definition camera for you to monitor your dogs 24/7 from your smartphone through the Petcube app. It has a 138-degree wide-angle view that allows you to see the entire room where you place the puppy cam. Put the Petcube Bites someplace high or mount it on the wall so that your dogs won’t be able to reach it. If your dog is somewhere far away in the room, you can zoom the camera up to three times to check up close what it’s doing.

This puppy cam allows you to chat with your pets as well. With the two-way audio, you can say sweet nothings to them or order them to quit barking or stop gnawing on a table leg.

You can fling treats at them at varying distances whenever you want, or you can set up a schedule. If you have a bigger room and you’re training your dog’s agility (or just want to them to exercise), launch the treats as far as six feet away. The treat compartment is dishwasher-safe so you can wash it occasionally so that it stays sanitary. The dispenser is most compatible with dry treats measuring about an inch in diameter or less. It has a capacity of two pounds and has sensors that will tell you on the app once it is about to run out of treats.

The pet camera is easy to set up. Just turn it on and sync it with the Petcube app. It will only work with a Wi-Fi network and it’s also compatible with Alexa. It has free cloud-based video storage that will let you watch the last four hours of footage. Video recordings of your pet’s activity are triggered by their movement. You can also choose to subscribe to the optional Petcube Care plan which will provide you with 24/7 video history, extended video clips, and Smart alerts whenever your pet barks or if it detects other people.

The Petcube Bites is a great little device that allows you to supervise your dogs even when you’re away from home. If you wish to see a similar device check out the Furbo dog camera. For more pet techs click here for the best pet gadgets from CES 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Does Equifax owe you money? Here's how you can find out
Whistle Go Explore
Wearables

Whistle's new Go Explore tracker goes beyond GPS to monitor your pet's health

Whistle's latest line of pet trackers don't just track activity and GPS, but health trends as well. The Whistle Go and the Whistle Go Explore use research collected in a three-year span from more than 55,000 dogs.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 11
Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

From capturing still shots and night-time photos to recording fast-paced action, you can never go wrong with the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera. Order yours today on Amazon for only $498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
baby monitor deals
Deals

Keep a closer eye (or ear) on your little bean with these baby monitor deals

Whether you’re after a Wi-Fi-connected baby IP camera or a no-frills two-way audio monitor, we’ve picked out a few baby monitor deals along with some other kid-friendly gadgets to help you keep tabs on the littlest members of your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

You don't have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It's a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that's on sale right now for $450.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lenovo flex 14 laptop amazon deal 2 in 1 convertible touchscreen
Deals

Need a laptop for work and play? The Lenovo Flex 14 is now only $529 on Amazon

Looking for a laptop that will meet your productivity, entertainment, and creativity needs? Check out the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop. Normally $650, Amazon has slashed its price down to $529.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 receives a rare discount on Amazon

Last year saw the release of the awesome Apple Watch Series 4, and although deals on these have been fleeting, Amazon has both the 40mm and 44mm models on sale right now. If you missed the Prime Day deals, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite dell g3
Deals

Get back-to-school bargains on Dell gaming laptops, now $200 off at Best Buy

Ahead of back to school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always remain a classic college gaming system, but these Dell deals are still worth gamers' attention.
Posted By William Hank
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Amazon currently drops the price of Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we've listed them all for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4
Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping the grounds in water overnight, for a smoother taste. With the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot in five minutes, now only $49 from Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
canon pixma wireless printers walmart price cut printer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts up to 53% off price of these Canon all-in-one wireless printers

Perfect for your kids' school printing needs, Walmart has hacked the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0
Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Amazon shaved off $260 off the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones’ original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. Since there are only a few units left, you should act quickly.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white
Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Let someone going away for college know you care about their well-being by giving them an air fryer. The La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal for $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins