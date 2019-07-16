Digital Trends
Prime Day deal: Toss your dogs treats and spy on them with the Furbo dog camera

Timothy Taylor
It’s hard to have peace of mind when you’re not at home and can’t attend to your dogs. What’s worse is if they start misbehaving like barking too loudly, which might upset your neighbors. Luckily, pet cameras are available to give you a sense of security and help ease your separation anxiety. Right now, most pet cameras are also equipped with the function to dispense treats to your pets and interact with them from afar. Save $114 one of the best-selling pet gadgets.

Though not the first treat dispenser/camera combo to hit the market, the Furbo dog camera is packed with lots of innovative features that put it ahead of the competition. This wonderful contraption that is specially designed for your canine companions is available on Amazon for the great price of $135, as a Prime Day deal.

The Furbo boasts a 1080p full HD camera with night vision that provides livestream video for you to monitor your pet on your phone. It has a 160-degree, wide-angle lens that gives you a full view of the room no matter where it is. It is ideal to put it somewhere high so that your dogs wouldn’t be able to get to it.

This puppy cam lets you toss your dogs treats remotely. Once your dogs get used to the Furbo and not think of it as a scary robot sitting in the corner, you can launch treats their way via the iOS/Android app. Fill it with more than 100 pieces of your dog’s favorite treats and play a game of catch. Round-shaped treats with a diameter of around 0.4 inches work best.

It is also equipped with other awesome features. The Furbo can send you Bark Alerts if your dogs are barking too loudly, and you can talk to them via the two-way audio using the app to calm them down. Once they’re paying attention to the Furbo, you can shoot them a treat if you like. The Furbo can also detect if your dog is doing something unusual or dangerous, like jumping on furniture or chewing on cords. It also has a person alert. The app will notify you when the Furbo sees a person come into view.

If you’re looking for other ways to provide the life of luxury to your fur babies, check out this page for the best pet techs from CES 2019. You might also want to take a look at the Whistle 3 GPS pet tracker, a device that allows you to locate your pet quickly if it gets lost.

And here are some Prime Day deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

