Amazon slashes nearly $200 off the Saeco Xsmall Vapore espresso machine

Waking up to the smell of freshly brewed espresso wafting in the air is now possible with home espresso machines. For those who like their coffee extra strong, there are a lot of good espresso options to choose from. But if you’re looking for a versatile machine that can grind coffee beans, brew espresso, and froth milk, look no further. The Philips Saeco Xsmall Vapore is the one for you. It’s like having your own barista at home.

It’s normally sold for $599, which could give anyone palpitations that are not due to caffeine. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed $172 off the price, bringing it down to $427.

The Xsmall Vapore is equipped with ceramic grinders that will grind beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. On the top part of the machine is a bean hopper with a 6.5-ounce capacity for storing your coffee beans. The grinders can be adjusted to fine-tune the granularity of the coffee beans, from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to coarse for a lighter coffee.

Philips claims that the grinders never overheat, ensuring long-lasting performance while being virtually quiet when they operate. The Xsmall Vapore also contains a removable brew group that can be detached easily for regular cleaning, and a coffee brush for removing ground coffee waste. This guarantees freshly brewed espresso consistently with no staleness.

This espresso machine has a quick heat boiler that immediately brews the ground coffee beans. The Vapore also features automatic circuit cleaning. It is designed to clean itself with water every time you start up or switch the machine off. The machine can also be programmed to create a customized brew according to your personal preference through the memo function.

The Xsmall Vapore comes with a metal drip tray grate, an upgrade from the plastic tray grate of the previous model. It also has a retractable water reservoir on the left side where you store the water. When the reservoir is nearly or completely empty, a red light turns on.

The one-touch user interface features a knob that switches between functions that’s easy to navigate. Finally, the milk frother allows you to create perfectly heated foamy milk for cappuccinos and lattes.

The Xsmall Vapore has received a lot of love from various Amazon users, who applauded it for being a bang-for-your-buck machine that creates an incredibly strong espresso. With Amazon’s current deal on the Xsmall Vapore that saves you nearly $200, this espresso machine is a bargain.

