Whether or not you’re a morning person, a good cup of coffee can perk up anyone’s day. Forget the long lines or the limited choices from the typical coffee spot and switch things up with a coffee maker of your own. This fourth of July, you can snag the De’Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine at 30% off from Amazon. If you’re a coffee-lover Amazon has huge smart home deals on coffee machines and more for the 4th of July weekend.

The Essenza Mini may be small, but in no way is that a bad thing. The sleek and compact design of this espresso machine helps make a lack of counter space less of an issue. For $45 off its original price of $149, you can drink up all that coffee goodness wherever you please — as long as there’s a 120V socket you can plug it into.

This Nespresso machine is easy to use. With a mere press of a button, you can enjoy either one of the two programmable cup sizes — Espresso (1.35 ounces) and Lungo (5 ounces) — within minutes. In just 30 seconds, the water reaches its ideal temperature and is ready for the impeccable brewing process to begin. The 19-bar high-pressure pump guarantees barista-style results within your palm’s reach.

Single-serve doesn’t mean you have to stress about going back and forth to fill up the 20.3-ounce removable water tank. Single-serve simply means that only one cup is brewed at a time, but you can use as many as five to six capsules before going for a refill. This intuitive coffee maker also has an automatic energy-saving function that switches it to eco-mode after 3 minutes of inactivity and turns off after 9 minutes, so you can sit back and savor every sip.

More than a machine you can tinker with, the De’Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Machine comes bearing gifts: A set of 16 Nespresso Grand Crus coffee capsules is included in this deal. There can be no better time to take your palate on an exciting exploration of coffee flavors to find the specific profile that appeals to you. At a reasonable price of $104, you can get the ultimate coffee fix at any time during the day.

