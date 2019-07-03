Share

Against the pulsing background of the upcoming Prime Day 2019, Amazon also has loads of great deals in all categories leading into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Whether they’re considered Independence Day deals or pre-Prime discounts, Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, and an array of top brand and best-selling smart home devices from Ring, August, Arlo, and Amazon Echo. We also found great deals on small kitchen and home appliances, including Instant Pot, Roomba, Dyson, and more.

We continue to gather the best deals Amazon has to offer during the four-day 4th of July holiday. Prime Day may be on its way, but with the 20 deals below you can save up to $80 on an Apple Watch, $199 on an iPad, $181 on smart home devices, and $208 on small appliances.

Best Apple Watch deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

Amazon has deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 smart watches, with greater discount on the earlier Series 3 models. We found a selection of case and band colors and styles, and a mix of GPS and cellular or GPS only models.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band — $80 off

— $80 off Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band — $20 off

— $20 off Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band — $80 off

— $80 off Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band — $20 off

— $20 off Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band — $80 off

Best iPad deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Silver (Latest Model Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

Whether you want a new tablet for casual browsing, school, or work, Amazon has discounts on various iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models with screens that range from 10.5 inches to 12.1 inches and storage from 32GB to 256GB.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) — $80 off

— $80 off Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray — $30 off

— $30 off Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Silver (Latest Model) — $80 off

— $80 off Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) — $125 off

— $125 off Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) — $199 off

Best smart home deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Arlo Pro 2 2-Cam Kit Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR 500 GB 75 hours August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Ring Alarm System 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Starter Kit

People configure their smart homes for security, entertainment, convenience, and savings. Amazon’s current smart home device deals and bundles can fill all of those needs. Whether you are beginning to configure a smart home or adding to an existing configuration, you’ll find plenty of deals on Amazon in this category.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $25 off

— $25 off Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren- 2 camera kit — $181 off

— $181 off Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours — $100 off

— $100 off Ring Alarm 5 piece kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit — $70 off

— $70 off August Smart Lock Pro + Connect — $59 off

Best kitchen and small appliance deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De'Longhi, Graphite Metal Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Silver

Kitchen and home appliances and electronics score when they save users money and time. Most of the best deals we found serve multiple functions, whether they are used for a variety of cleaning chores, several cooking functions, or brewing a cup of coffee or espresso.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $20 off

— $20 off Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi, Graphite Metal — $60 off

— $60 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $208 off

— $208 off iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity — $95 off

— $95 off Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Silver –$24 off

