Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deals: Apple Watch, iPad, Ring, Fire TV, and more

Bruce Brown
By

Against the pulsing background of the upcoming Prime Day 2019, Amazon also has loads of great deals in all categories leading into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Whether they’re considered Independence Day deals or pre-Prime discounts, Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, and an array of top brand and best-selling smart home devices from Ring, August, Arlo, and Amazon Echo. We also found great deals on small kitchen and home appliances, including Instant Pot, Roomba, Dyson, and more.

We continue to gather the best deals Amazon has to offer during the four-day 4th of July holiday. Prime Day may be on its way, but with the 20 deals below you can save up to $80 on an Apple Watch, $199 on an iPad, $181 on smart home devices, and $208 on small appliances.

Best Apple Watch deals

1 of 5
amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 3 gps 38mm silver aluminium case with white sport band 1
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band
amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 4 gps 44mm gold aluminium case with pink sand sport band 1
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band
amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 3 gps 42mm space gray aluminium case with black sport band 1
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 4 gps 40mm space gray aluminium case with black sport band 1
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 3 gps cellular 38mm silver aluminium case with white sport band 1
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

Amazon has deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 smart watches, with greater discount on the earlier Series 3 models. We found a selection of case and band colors and styles, and a mix of GPS and cellular or GPS only models.

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band— $80 off
  • Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band— $20 off
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band— $80 off
  • Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band— $20 off
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band— $80 off

Best iPad deals

1 of 5
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad wi fi 128gb space gray latest model 1
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad air 10 5 inch wi fi 64gb space gray 1
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad wi fi 32gb silver latest model 4
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Silver (Latest Model
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad pro 12 9 inch wi fi 256gb space gray latest model 1
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad pro 11 inch wi fi 64gb space gray latest model 1
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

Whether you want a new tablet for casual browsing, school, or work, Amazon has discounts on various iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models with screens that range from 10.5 inches to 12.1 inches and storage from 32GB to 256GB.

  • Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $80 off
  • Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray— $30 off
  • Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Silver (Latest Model)— $80 off
  • Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $125 off
  • Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $199 off

Best smart home deals

1 of 5
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits wireless home system kit 1
Arlo Pro 2 2-Cam Kit
amazon echo second generation deal fire tv recast over the air dvr 500 gb 75 hours
Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR 500 GB 75 hours
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 1
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
amazon discounts ring alarm system with echo dot and philips hue alexa guard kit 5 piece
Ring Alarm System 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Starter Kit

People configure their smart homes for security, entertainment, convenience, and savings. Amazon’s current smart home device deals and bundles can fill all of those needs. Whether you are beginning to configure a smart home or adding to an existing configuration, you’ll find plenty of deals on Amazon in this category.

  • Echo Dot (3rd Gen)— $25 off
  • Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren- 2 camera kit— $181 off
  • Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours— $100 off
  • Ring Alarm 5 piece kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit— $70 off
  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect— $59 off

Best kitchen and small appliance deals

1 of 5
amazon 4th of july sale instant pot duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
amazon 4th of july sale nespresso vertuo evoluo coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino by de longhi graphite metal 1
Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De'Longhi, Graphite Metal
amazon 4th of july sale dyson cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner 1
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
amazon 4th of july sale cuisinart toa 60 air fryer toaster oven silver 1
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Silver

Kitchen and home appliances and electronics score when they save users money and time. Most of the best deals we found serve multiple functions, whether they are used for a variety of cleaning chores, several cooking functions, or brewing a cup of coffee or espresso.

  • Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker— $20 off
  • Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi, Graphite Metal— $60 off
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner— $208 off
  • iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity— $95 off
  • Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Silver–$24 off
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
UFC 239 PPV
Deals

How to watch UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos pay-per-view with ESPN+

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos is coming this Saturday, and we’ll see two standing champs defending their belts. It's an exclusive pay-per-view event, but this ESPN Plus bundle offer lets you grab the PPV for 50% off. Read on to find out how.
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Spectre x360
Deals

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop gets a $220 price cut for the 4th of July

July Fourth is a mere two days away. There are a bunch of sales running right now at HP, Dell, Walmart, and others, and the HP Spectre x360 13 — one of the best 2-in-1 ultrabooks on the market — is on sale for a nice $220 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Deals

Lenovo is slashing prices on its ThinkPad X1 and Yoga laptops for July 4th sale

July 4 is almost here, and it’s a good time for laptop deals. We’ve highlighted a couple of the juiciest picks from Lenovo’s 4th of July sale, with deals on the beefy Thinkpad X1 Extreme and the sleek Yoga C930 that can save you up to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops pre prime day prices on ring smart lighting floodlights floodlight battery black 2 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day 2019 prices on Ring Smart Lighting Floodlights

Shoppers looking for bargains on smart home security lighting don't have to wait till Prime Day. Among the current bargains on Alexa-compatible smart home devices are wired and wireless Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight Starter Kits.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops prices air fryers 4th of july fryer featured
Deals

Prepare 4th of July meal with a discounted air fryer, now under $60 from Amazon

Leave the guilt behind and savor the crunchy goodness of your favorite fried foods this 4th of July. Air fryers have become a healthier cooking alternative to deep frying. Grab one for under $60 from Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Amazon offers $80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 before the 4th of July

From notifying you of your social media updates to tracking your outdoor activities, the Apple Watch Series 3 makes an ideal everyday companion. Get the 38mm version today at a discounted price of $199 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy refurbished apple watch deal series 4 pink
Deals

Best Buy’s refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular is the best deal yet

On Digital Trends' deals page we frequently post new deals on the Apple Watch. However, the current deal on a refurbished 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band GPS+Cellular at Best Buy is by far the best we've seen yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Amazon drops $50 off of August smart lock ahead of Prime Day 2019

Smart locks are much more to difficult to tamper with compared to a set of keys that are easily duplicated. Take advantage of Amazon's deal on the August Smart Lock (3rd generation) for $50 less than its usual price of $150.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day deal cuts price on Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa

If you are planning to upgrade your existing thermostat, now is the time. The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa gets a 20% price cut on Amazon. You can save $50 if you order one today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll