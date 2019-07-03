Against the pulsing background of the upcoming Prime Day 2019, Amazon also has loads of great deals in all categories leading into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Whether they’re considered Independence Day deals or pre-Prime discounts, Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, and an array of top brand and best-selling smart home devices from Ring, August, Arlo, and Amazon Echo. We also found great deals on small kitchen and home appliances, including Instant Pot, Roomba, Dyson, and more.
We continue to gather the best deals Amazon has to offer during the four-day 4th of July holiday. Prime Day may be on its way, but with the 20 deals below you can save up to $80 on an Apple Watch, $199 on an iPad, $181 on smart home devices, and $208 on small appliances.
Best Apple Watch deals
Amazon has deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 smart watches, with greater discount on the earlier Series 3 models. We found a selection of case and band colors and styles, and a mix of GPS and cellular or GPS only models.
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band— $80 off
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band— $20 off
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band— $80 off
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band— $20 off
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) – Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band— $80 off
Best iPad deals
Whether you want a new tablet for casual browsing, school, or work, Amazon has discounts on various iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models with screens that range from 10.5 inches to 12.1 inches and storage from 32GB to 256GB.
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $80 off
- Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray— $30 off
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Silver (Latest Model)— $80 off
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $125 off
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)— $199 off
Best smart home deals
People configure their smart homes for security, entertainment, convenience, and savings. Amazon’s current smart home device deals and bundles can fill all of those needs. Whether you are beginning to configure a smart home or adding to an existing configuration, you’ll find plenty of deals on Amazon in this category.
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen)— $25 off
- Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren- 2 camera kit— $181 off
- Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours— $100 off
- Ring Alarm 5 piece kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit— $70 off
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect— $59 off
Best kitchen and small appliance deals
Kitchen and home appliances and electronics score when they save users money and time. Most of the best deals we found serve multiple functions, whether they are used for a variety of cleaning chores, several cooking functions, or brewing a cup of coffee or espresso.
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker— $20 off
- Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi, Graphite Metal— $60 off
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner— $208 off
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity— $95 off
- Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Silver–$24 off
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- All the best Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch deals just in time for Father’s Day
- Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals
- It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
- Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019
- The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019