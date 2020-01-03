Walmart has this Instant Pot Lux 60 available under $50

Having an Instant Pot around makes nutritious homecooked meals more accessible. The most sought-after small kitchen appliance simply lets anyone save time, effort, and much-needed counter space. If you’ve gone through quite a spending spree over the holidays, Walmart lets you in on a discounted Instant Pot Lux 60 that is currently selling for only $49 instead of $99. This Pioneer Woman model is particularly ideal for anyone who wants to brighten up their kitchen with vintage florals.

An Instant Pot is a multicooker in every sense of the word and the Lux 60 stays true to its claim as it combines six appliances in one device. It easily delivers the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer. And with 12 preset programs, you’d be able to take on more complex recipes such as soup/broth, meat/stew, cakes, egg, rice, multigrain, and porridge. Cooking in this fully sealed container allows you to keep not only the food’s flavor intact but also the nutrients and aromas that come with it.

You need not worry if you’re a novice cook as consistent results are guaranteed with the latest third-generation microprocessor that enables this stainless multicooker to monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, and adjust heat intensity and duration corresponding to your food’s volume. In the highest pressure setting, you’ll be capable of reducing cooking time by up to 70%, and with an option to delay startup to 24 hours, you can have your food cooking while you’re away and come back to savor it when you’re ready.

Ease of use is assured with one-touch controls and the Instant Pot Lux 60 requires only a minimum of your attention as it is equipped to remember previous settings. Peace of mind is guaranteed with ten proven mechanisms that eliminate common errors associated with overheating or food spoilage. Heat, for instance, is evenly distributed with a three-ply bottom on the inner pot. And since one pot can do it all, clutter or a tedious cleanup should be the least of your worries. What’s more, is that its lid, inner pot, and steam rack can all be thrown in the dishwasher.

The Instant Pot Lux 60 enables you to be an efficient home cook. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a group, its six-quart capacity will surely keep four people fully satisfied. Get yourself cooking while Walmart has this Pioneer Woman model selling for $50 below retail.

