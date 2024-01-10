 Skip to main content
Over 17,000 people love this 50-inch 4K TV, and it’s under $250

Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
If you’re on the hunt for affordable TV deals, you’re going to want to check out the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. It’s on sale with a $112 discount from Walmart, where it’s received more than 23,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars, and more than 17,000 reviews with a 5-star rating. Instead of $360, you’ll only have to pay $248 for this popular 4K TV, but since we don’t know how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this cheap price, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series is an affordable TV line from one of the best TV brands, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices quality to keep prices low. You’ll get 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen, for which you may have to check with our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space. It also supports Dolby Vision Bright mode, HDR10+ and HLG formats, and DTS Virtual: X for a viewing and listening experience that you won’t believe you can get from a TV that costs less than $250.

The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV may not be as feature-packed as the best TVs, but it shares at least one characteristic with all of them — it’s a smart TV, running on Vizio’s SmartCast. You’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and you can even get free content from the platform’s WatchFree+. You can also integrate the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV with Apple Home or Google Assistant, so you can use it with your other smart home devices.

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars to get a decent 4K TV because there are budget-friendly options like the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which is currently even more affordable due to a $112 discount from Walmart that slashes its price to just $248 from $360. We don’t think it’s going to stay this cheap for long as it’s a very popular product, so if you want to get the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for less than $250, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and go through the checkout process immediately.

