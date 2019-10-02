When it comes to sporting a pair of true wireless earbuds, a number of us would probably flock over to Apple and get the latest AirPods. But if you’re keen on looking for cost-saving alternatives that won’t fall off your ears during an intense workout, we found deals on the Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 and the JLab Audio Epic Air Sport earbuds on Amazon and Best Buy. Already more affordable than AirPods, these great earbuds are an even better deal with up to $70 in discounts.

If you’re in the market for some decent Apple AirPods alternatives, these wireless earbuds deals are definitely worth a look. These models were made for working out and can be paired with smartphones or smartwatches to deliver your music when you need it most.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 — $70 Off — $70 Off

One of the prime features attached to Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 is the focus on the wearer’s safety. Always Aware ear tips were engineered to allow ambient sound to come through so that you can stay mindful of your surroundings without losing track of your jam. The earloop design is soft and flexible to ensure a comfortable and secure fit throughout your workout. At only 0.78 ounces they are so incredibly lightweight you might just forget you have them on. With an IP57 waterproof rating, you’ll have no problem taking these along with you on a run no matter the weather.

The BackBeat FIT 3100 has a battery life that can stretch up to five hours and when that’s not enough, you can bank on its charging case to provide you with 10 additional hours or plug it in for 15 minutes to get one more hour of playback. Though most controls are accessible through either earpiece, the BackBeat app along with the My Tap feature lets you personalize your experience as you create custom shortcuts as well as enabling you to install firmware updates.

Usually retailing for $150, Amazon’s $70 discount gives athletic music lovers a run for their money for just $80.

JLab Epic Air Sport — $30 Off — $30 Off

The JLab Epic Air Sport is another workout-worthy AirPod alternative that earned a nearly perfect 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our review and comes with an IP66 sweatproof rating to boot. An earhook design guarantees that these wireless earbuds stay in place and JLab ups the ante by including eight eartip options for comfort that comes with a precise fit. The eartips are also designed to let you hear what’s happening around you with what they call Be Aware Audio, while three different EQ settings (Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost) on the left earbud allow you to fine-tune your sound to your preference without the need for an app.

JLab’s Epic Air Sport boast the longest playtime for true wireless headphones with a ten-hour battery life and even more with a charging case that packs a whopping 60 extra hours that you can use to power up other devices such as your smartphone. Improved touch sensors on both earpieces make it easy to tap your way through playback, volume, or voice command. Calls are clear and crisp since they can be heard through both earbuds with the built-in microphone.

These wireless earbuds typically list for $150 but you can save your $30 for a rainy day and pay just $120 for a slick pair of earbuds from Best Buy.

These AirPod alternatives are mainly geared for those who have an active lifestyle but if it is an immersive listening experience you’re after, you might want to browse through our curated deals page to get the best bargains on either wireless or noise-canceling headphones.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations