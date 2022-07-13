

You can find Prime Day deals on a lot of Amazon items like Echo speakers and displays, but there are also items that sometimes get overlooked. We found Meta’s Portal TV on sale for a huge discount, selling for only $57. This Portal TV Prime Day deal is a 62% savings off of the regular price of $149. This isn’t the only Meta Portal device selling for a major discount though. The Meta Portal 10-inch model is also on sale for Prime Day for only $35, which is 80% off of its regular price of $179. Both of these Prime Day Facebook Portal deals are only available to Prime members for one day, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want a Portal or Portal TV.

Why you should buy the Meta Portal or Portal TV

Aside from the rock-bottom prices you get with this Portal TV Prime Day Deal, Portal devices also have a lot to offer. They offer video calling, smart home control, the Alexa virtual assistant, music, news, and a slew of other features. They can even be good for business use. Meta is rebranding its Portal devices as business devices and discontinuing the consumer line, but it will still provide support for residential customers over the long term.

While the regular 10-inch Portal has its own built-in screen, the Portal TV connects to your TV screen so you can make the screen as large as you want. Communicate through applications like Zoom, Messenger, and WhatsApp, and disable the mic and cover the camera when you want to ensure your privacy. You can basically turn your TV into a smart display equipped with video calling and a smart camera that adjusts automatically. The larger screen is ideal for conference calls, family calls, or group calls too. If you have a Portal TV, you also have access to applications like Netflix, Prime Video, and Sling for watching shows and movies. This means you won’t necessarily need a separate streaming device like a Fire TV Stick or Roku.

If you’d prefer a smart display with its own screen, you might want to choose the $35 Prime Day Facebook Portal deal instead. This deal lets you choose between a black or white Meta Portal 10-inch display. The 10-inch Portal can serve as a family device for video calling, entertainment, smart home control, and organization, but it also works as supplemental gadget for those who work at home. The Meta Portal has a screen for conference calls and screen sharing via Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom and Workplace. Plus, you can take advantage of the AR library for background blurring and other call features. There is a camera slider cover on the 10-inch Portal as well to promote privacy.

