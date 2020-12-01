  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Powerbeats Pro are still down to $170 following Cyber Monday

By

Cyber Monday is done and dusted but there are still a few Amazon Cyber Monday deals left to explore. The Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale for just $170 — down $80 from their original price of $250. If you’ve been looking for a great pair of wireless earphones, this is the deal for you. Buy the Powerbeats Pro today before this deal ends.

Headphones like the Powerbeats Pro are always in high demand. The Powerbeats Pro, in particular, are a great buy because they rarely ever see a discount as good as this and they have thousands of positive reviews. At such a low price, we expect these headphones to sell out very soon. Don’t waste time waiting, go buy the Powerbeats Pro now — this is your last chance!

The Powerbeats Pro come packed with Apple’s H1 chip for superior audio quality. The adjustable ear hooks also make these earphones super comfortable to wear, while also morphing to the shape of your ear for a secure fit. Now you can withstand the toughest of workouts and never have your headphones slip from your ear. They’re also extremely lightweight and sweat- and water-resistant so you can wear them on those long endurance runs or when you’re relaxing at home. Their playback time is one of the best parts — you get nine hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case also holds up to 24 hours of battery life so you’ll barely need to charge your new headphones during the week. They’re also easy to pair and work with Siri, which allows you to operate these headphones completely hands-free — perfect during those tough workouts.

Buy the Powerbeats Pro today for the reduced price of $170 before they run out of stock. They won’t see another price drop like this anytime soon. If you’re looking for other great earbuds, also check out these Cyber Monday AirPod deals. You’ll be bumping to your favorite music in no time.

More headphone deals available now

There are a couple more Cyber Monday headphone deals still available, so look through those if you want something different. If you’re still looking to do some additional Christmas shopping, check out our roundup of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals. Buy gifts for all your friends and family!

FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Noise Cancelling Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$168 $230
The wireless earbuds offer substantial noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great app-based features. These brilliant noise-canceling headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever.
Buy at Amazon
FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

$298 $350
Rated the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the market, Sony's flagship model delivers comfort and unmatched quality.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$150 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$80 $130
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great choice for light, comfortable, and sweat-proof earbuds. They have up to six hours of battery life and come with a wireless charging case.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

$199 $299
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Powerbeats 3

$100 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Kohl's
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2020

Prime Day AirPods Deals

Save $130 on Beats Solo Pro headphones at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

beats solo pro studio 3 sony wh1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones deals best buy memorial day sale 2020

Target Black Friday deals: Best sales to shop now

Target Shopping Carts

Save $90 on Powerbeats Pro at Amazon for Black Friday

walmart slashes prices on apple iphone ipad beats watch and tv powerbeats pro totally wireless earphones navy 2

The best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals for 2020

best cheap gaming chair deals - Homall racer gaming chair

The best Cyber Monday external hard drive deals for 2020

samsug launches t7 touch ssd ces 2020 samsung

The best Cyber Monday smart home deals for 2020

honda smart home inside us dp6v4710

The best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for 2020

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

The best Cyber Monday Xbox deals for 2020

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2020

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2020

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal

The best Cyber Monday PlayStation deals for 2020

playstation 5 controller and ps5

The best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals for 2020

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on table