Powerbeats Pro are still down to $170 following Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is done and dusted but there are still a few Amazon Cyber Monday deals left to explore. The Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale for just $170 — down $80 from their original price of $250. If you’ve been looking for a great pair of wireless earphones, this is the deal for you. Buy the Powerbeats Pro today before this deal ends.

Headphones like the Powerbeats Pro are always in high demand. The Powerbeats Pro, in particular, are a great buy because they rarely ever see a discount as good as this and they have thousands of positive reviews. At such a low price, we expect these headphones to sell out very soon. Don’t waste time waiting, go buy the Powerbeats Pro now — this is your last chance!

The Powerbeats Pro come packed with Apple’s H1 chip for superior audio quality. The adjustable ear hooks also make these earphones super comfortable to wear, while also morphing to the shape of your ear for a secure fit. Now you can withstand the toughest of workouts and never have your headphones slip from your ear. They’re also extremely lightweight and sweat- and water-resistant so you can wear them on those long endurance runs or when you’re relaxing at home. Their playback time is one of the best parts — you get nine hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case also holds up to 24 hours of battery life so you’ll barely need to charge your new headphones during the week. They’re also easy to pair and work with Siri, which allows you to operate these headphones completely hands-free — perfect during those tough workouts.

Buy the Powerbeats Pro today for the reduced price of $170 before they run out of stock. They won’t see another price drop like this anytime soon. If you’re looking for other great earbuds, also check out these Cyber Monday AirPod deals. You’ll be bumping to your favorite music in no time.

There are a couple more Cyber Monday headphone deals still available, so look through those if you want something different.

