Digital Trends
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Lucas Coll
By

Even among those who favor Windows and Android tech, there are few who deny that Apple still makes the best tablets in the game. It wasn’t the first of its kind, but the iPad is the one that put tablet computers on the map, and Apple continues to roll out these excellent devices: Last year saw the release of the excellent 6th-generation iPad along with a new refresh of the iPad Pro, while 2019 witnessed the launch of new iPad Air and iPad Mini models.

One nice thing about iPads, particularly the standard one (which is still our favorite of the bunch), is that they aren’t terribly expensive compared to other brand-name tablets. The same can’t be said for MacBooks and iPhones, to name just two examples of how pricey Apple stuff can get. These early Prime Day deals make now an even sweeter time to grab an iPad, and we’ve highlighted the best ones below – and to make things even better, you don’t need even a Prime membership for these.

2018 iPad – $249

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
iPad 9.7 2018 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It seems like the 2018 9.7-inch iPad has been on sale for virtually all of 2019 so far, and given that it’s our most highly recommended tablet, that’s hardly a bad thing. Even with the other Prime Day deals going on, it’s never a bad time to grab the 6th-gen iPad at a discount if you don’t want the extra capabilities (not the mention the bigger price tag) of something like the iPad Air or iPad Pro.

Both Amazon and Walmart have the 9.7-inch 6th-generation iPad on sale for $249, saving you $80 off of its already-great price of $330.

2018 iPad Pro – $749-849

iPad Pro (2018) review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Although newer releases like this year’s iPad Air have closed the gap between the more “standard” iPads and its high-end model, the premium iPad Pro is still Apple’s top tablet and the 2018 refresh is best one we’ve ever seen. It’s powerful, it’s versatile (especially when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard like Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio), and it’s simply gorgeous.

The 2018 iPad Pro comes in two sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and they’re both on sale: You can grab the 11-inch for as low as $749 ($50 off) from Walmart right now, or the 12.9-inch for $849 ($150 off) from both Amazon and Walmart.

2019 iPad Air – $469

iPad deals 2019 iPad Air

Apple released the new iPad Air earlier this year without much warning, and it’s fantastic. It’s so good, in fact, that it almost makes you wonder whether the Pro is still worth the extra money. The 2019 iPad Air has a 10.5-inch Retina display like the 2017 iPad Pro along with beefed-up modern hardware and a number of new features, like Smart Keyboard support, that were formerly reserved for the Pro line.

The iPad Air is a great “middle option” between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro for users who want something a little bigger and more powerful, but for whom the Pro might be overkill. Amazon and Walmart have it on sale for $469, the same as the 2017 iPad Pro (although between these two, the Air gets our stronger recommendation).

2019 iPad Mini – $384

iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 2019 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The iPad Mini is arguably the red-headed stepchild of the Apple tablet family, but this little device has its dedicated fans and you can count us among them. It has the great build and display quality you’d expect from Apple, but the iPad Mini also punches well above its weight in the hardware department and is a very capable device despite its small, handy size (the screen measures just 7.9 inches diagonally) that’ll have you carrying it with you everywhere.

Like the new Air that it was released with earlier this year, the 2019 iPad Mini is also reasonably priced at $384 from Amazon and Walmart right now – still a fine deal for such a good piece of Apple kit, even if it’s not at a discount.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Laptops, 4K TVs, and Apple discounts
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Early iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Now is your chance to get the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature
Deals

Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Looking for a soundbar for your Smart TV. The Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is discounted with an awesome $160 off on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 rather than the original $500.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Upgrade to a more current smartphone during Prime Day 2019 and complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bo e8 earbuds amazon price cut prime day b o
Deals

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ihome smart vanity mirror on sale from walmart prime day 7 x 9 reflect icvbt2 adjustable
Deals

The iHome smart vanity mirror’s price nosedives on Walmart this Prime Day

To compete with Amazon, Walmart will also drop prices on thousands of products this Prime Day, including the iHome Adjustable Vanity Mirror. Originally $180, Walmart has cut its price to just $77.
Posted By Francis Allanson
shark rotator lift away vacuum cleaner amazon deal pre prime day professional upright
Deals

Amazon cuts 42% off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Vacuum ahead of Prime Day

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
Swagtron eBikes
Deals

Amazon and Walmart slash prices on two electric bicycles ahead of Prime Day

Electric bikes are convenient, fun and environmentally responsible answers to commute. Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 for the discounted price of $420, Not to be outdone, Walmart is offering the Hyper E-ride for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0021
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs before Prime Day 2019

There has never been a better time to make the jump to 4K, and the Vizio D-Series UHDTVs are on sale right now from Walmart for super cheap. Whether you want a smaller TV for a bedroom or a big-screen for your home theater, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll