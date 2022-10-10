The Prime Early Access sale officially launches in just a matter of hours with the sales event starting tomorrow across much of the world. It’s an exciting time and we’re here to help you figure out what to do if you’re looking to treat yourself to some great bargains tomorrow. If you’ve been thinking about buying a new laptop soon, we’ve already spotted some of the best Prime Early Access laptop deals that you can shop right this second. They include laptops for every budget and need, and from many popular brands, too. If you’re looking to get ahead of the rush, this is your chance.

While Amazon is going for a different name this time around, the Prime Early Access sale is effectively a lot like the Prime Day laptop deals you saw earlier in the year, so you know you’re onto a good thing here. Prime Day often focuses on highly sought-after technology and you can’t really beat laptops when it comes to popularity right now. Read on while we take you through what you need to know about the Prime Early Access laptop deals going on, as well as whether you should buy now or wait until tomorrow.

Get a Prime Free Trial to Shop the Prime Early Access Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals are some of the best deals around and that’s going to be the case again with the Prime Early Access laptop deals. However, there’s a catch in all of this — such sales are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Fortunately, it’s not that hard to get hold of an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never signed up for one before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime right now and you get full access to the Prime Early Access deals that are unfolding over the next couple of days.

You also get access to all the other benefits that come from an Amazon Prime membership. This includes same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery for free on millions of items, ensuring you get your new purchase faster than usual. There’s also access to Amazon Prime Video which means you get to see plenty of great shows including Amazon Originals that you can’t see anywhere else. There’s also ad-free music courtesy of Amazon Music with millions of songs to check out, along with thousands of radio stations and podcasts, too.

Today’s Best Prime Early Access Laptop Deals

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

There are some absolute bargains to be found in the Prime Day Laptop Deals. The best Chromebooks don’t have to cost a fortune if you know exactly what you want from one, especially if you look for Prime Day Chromebook deals. That’s demonstrated by the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. It’s an attractive option for anyone looking for one of the best Chromebooks for students thanks to being so cheap, while still offering what you need. It has all the basics anyone could require while you work on the move. Utilizing an 11.6-inch screen means that it’s very small and easy to carry around with you. That screen still offers an HD resolution while also including antiglare properties. While 220 nits may not be exceptional for pricier laptops, it’s fairly reasonable in this price range.

Under the hood, you get an AMD A4 processor, along with 4GB of memory. Again, it’s low-end stuff, but Chromebooks use ChromeOS, which is very undemanding. The idea of ChromeOS is that you work via the cloud. Everything you save is kept on the cloud while even the apps you use are cloud-based, such as the wealth of Google apps out there. That also explains why the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook offers 32GB of eMMC storage. That would be low for a Windows-based system, but for a Chromebook, it’s all you need. It also has integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, but it’s not like you’ll be doing any gaming on this system. However, you will be able to stream shows and movies via your favorite streaming services.

Perhaps the most distinctive part of the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is its build quality. It’s built to last. This Chromebook can survive a fall off a desk from up to four feet (so, higher than most desks). It can also withstand a splash from a drink or if someone tugs its power cord too hard. It can even resist attempts to remove keys, plus it has metal-reinforced corners. It’s these features that make it particularly well-suited for younger students who are just starting out with a computer of their own. Throw in long battery life and fast recharging, and the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a suitably frustration-free setup for everyone.

HP Laptop 14 — $280, was $430

The HP 14-inch laptop keeps things simple and straightforward, making it an ideal choice from the Prime Day Laptop Deals if you need a reliable Windows laptop without spending a fortune. That’s kind of what you would expect to see from one of the best laptop brands, but it’s nice to see HP offer decent quality at this price range. While it won’t rival the best 14-inch laptops, it’s still more than good enough for anyone on a budget, especially as it comes with Windows 11 Home already installed.

For your money, you get an AMD 3020e processor with AMD Radeon graphics included. This is no gaming machine, but it means you’ll have reasonable performance for working on the move. Alongside that, you get 8GB of memory, which is just the right amount for being productive in this price range. Also, there’s 128GB of SSD storage, which means you have plenty of room to store all your files and apps. SSD-based storage also means that the HP 14-inch laptop is able to boot up and load apps or files much quicker than a regular hard drive.

The HP 14-inch laptop has all those finer details covered too. For instance, its 14-inch screen is surrounded by a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel so you can spend more time looking at the screen than ugly bezels. It also means the HP 14-inch laptop is thinner and lighter than one would expect. You also get long-lasting battery life so you can stay connected all day. To back it up, there’s also HP Fast Charge technology that means it recharges superfast when needed. Even the touchpad has been well-designed with multitouch support ensuring you can work speedily. Other useful details include a multi-format SD media card reader for plugging in memory cards, while there’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with an integrated dual-array digital microphone. The HP 14-inch laptop even tosses in one USB-C port alongside two USB-A ports and an HDMI connection so you have plenty of flexibility in terms of what you hook up to it. It’s well-suited to anyone looking for a productivity-focused device.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $505, was $900

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is easily one of the best cheap laptops out there, as it’s low on price without compromising quality. It has an Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. While that might not be anything impressive for power users, it’s exactly what you need for everyday tasks such as writing up documents or creating presentations. Alongside that, you also get 256GB of solid-state storage so there’s enough room for you to store your most valuable files without having to over-rely on cloud storage.

One of the standout features of the Surface Laptop Go is its display. It has a 12.4-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. That means more vertical screen real estate and less eyestrain during those long computing sessions. It also has suitably narrow borders so it takes up less space and is easy to look at. That’s the best thing about the Surface Laptop Go — while simple, it’s intelligently designed.

The laptop also offers a nice keyboard for its size, plus a spacious touchpad that makes it easier to get things done. The display’s flush-fit hinge adds durability and a streamlined look, and the built-in speakers feature Dolby Audio for better stereo sound. It also features an integrated webcam and microphone for video calls and online classes. Thoughtfully designed right down to its environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, the Surface Laptop Go offers a lot of laptop for the price.

Asus TUF 15 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $800

Asus isn’t as well-known for gaming as names like Alienware, but this brand has some pretty solid gaming machines under its umbrella. The Asus TUF 15 notebook is one of them, and this 15-inch laptop is a highly affordable gaming battle station that you can fold in half and put into your backpack or shoulder bag. And with an HDMI port, you can even hook it up to an external monitor when you’re back at home for a desktop-like gaming setup.

Under the hood, this gaming laptop combines the speed of an Intel i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of VRAM. That’s enough power to enjoy modern games at decent settings while also delivering plenty of juice for work — this would be a fine laptop for a student who likes to kick back with some gaming after a day of class. The full-size backlit keyboard is also ideal for working on comfortably, and you even get a numeric keypad.

The chassis has a nice-looking design that’s not too garish, too, making it suitable for classroom and workplace environments. This multimedia machine can be yours for a great price, and it’s easily one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals on the market right now.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $850, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is a delight to use, particularly if you also own other Apple devices. Connecting well with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and other Apple gadgets, the MacBook Air might seem expensive on the surface but it’s impressively powerful. That’s thanks to Apple’s own M1 chip, which offers phenomenal performance alongside exceptional battery life. The processor has eight cores and is up to 3.5 times faster than the previous-gen Intel CPUs. Despite having so much power, it still has a battery life of up to 18 hours so you can bring it along on a long day and it’ll keep going.

In addition, 8GB of memory means it’s capable of multitasking at speed, and everything is designed to work well with MacOS. It also has a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display. Text is sharp and clear, while colors are bright and vibrant. A thermally efficient yet completely fanless design means that you don’t even have to worry about a constant fan noise, as the MacBook’s M1 CPU stays cool and silent at all times.

Additional features include a 256GB SSD, which is plenty of room to store your most important files. It also has a FaceTime HD camera for video conferencing and taking FaceTime calls. Touch ID support lets you use your finger to log in rather than constantly having to type passwords. The backlit Magic Keyboard also looks great, and is particularly useful when working in the evening. Simply put, the MacBook Air M1 is a true delight to use and a great choice for Apple fans. With many productivity apps ready to use right out of the box, it’s ideal for students an professionals alike.

Dell XPS 13 4K — $900, was $1,450

The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there right now, and this model adds the joy of touchscreen functionality. If you’re looking for a great system for working on the move while enjoying great looks and a lightweight build, you need the Dell XPS 13. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM, plus 512GB of solid-state storage. That’s all you need to get stuff done on the go, whether you’re writing up documents or creating presentations. The true highlight, though, is its display.

The display is a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen which is the perfect size for working on the go, but doesn’t feel small thanks to that edge-to-edge design. InfinityEdge technology means that there are basically no bezels to look at, ensuring this is a super sleek interface that won’t leave you staring at ugly screen borders or carrying around unnecessary bulk. Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics even allow for some entertainment, such as a little light gaming, as well.

The Dell XPS 13 manages to squeeze that 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor with an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. That means it’s far lighter to carry around while still offering plenty of power. It has 100% sRGB color and a 1500:1 contrast ratio with even the darkest and brightest of scenes being crystal clear. 400 nits of brightness means it works just as well outdoors with a wide viewing angle helping you see more. its great built-in webcam is smaller than that of previous models while offering sharper video, plus you get a keyboard that feels great under your fingertips. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 laptop oozes quality and class.

Should You Shop These Prime Day Laptop Deals or Wait Until Tomorrow?

Knowing when to hit the buy button is a key part of navigating any sales season successfully. When we’re only hours off the Prime Early Access sale officially beginning, you may still be tempted to buy now rather than wait any longer. We actually recommend you wait. It’s not long to go and you just may find some better deals around the corner, aka tomorrow.

However, if you do decide you simply can’t wait, you can always order now and cancel the item if it happens to be cheaper tomorrow. It’s a minor hassle but it’s fairly easy to do, so if you’re confident that things just aren’t going to get cheaper or you’re worried about stock issues, this could put your mind at rest.

The best thing to do though is stay strong. We’re counting on seeing some bigger deals when the Prime Early Access sale begins. The actual two-day event should lead to even better Prime Day laptop deals than we’re already seeing so it’s a smart move to hold out. After all, we’re simply talking about a few hours here and by being patient, you could save a lot of cash on your prized new laptop.

