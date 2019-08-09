Deals

Play hard with the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook, now $300 off from Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
razer blade stealth ultrabook amazon deal

Time was, if you wanted to play a PC game, you had to use an actual PC. Desktops may be downright big and bulky, but they can be upgraded with the best graphics processors for you to enjoy games glitch- and freeze-free. These days, however, you can play graphically demanding PC games on itsy-bitsy little laptops, like an Ultrabook. One of the best and most popular gaming laptop manufacturers is Razer, and its premium gaming Ultrabook, the Razer Blade Stealth, is now leaner, meaner, and faster than ever, thanks to a dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics processor.

You can get the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook for an incredible $300 off from Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,300 instead of $1,600.

The Razer Blade Stealth has been completely redesigned. It still has the same solid aluminum chassis, but with thinner bezels, harder edges, sharper corners, and a gorgeous jet-black finish. It looks like a tiny version of the 15-inch Razer Blade (our best gaming laptop for 2019). At the back of the screen, you will find Razer’s logo of three intertwined serpents.

Its 13-inch matte screen has been calibrated to display accurate and precise colors and the blackest of blacks. It looks good no matter what angle you’re viewing it from, and it can go incredibly bright at over 400 nits max, which is exactly what we want from a premium laptop.

It gets its keyboard design straight from the Razer Blade, for better or for worse. The keyboard is Chroma-lit for full-blown gaming immersion and typing on it is a pleasure. However, we think the layout could use some serious tweaking. The keys appear cramped and the Stealth borrows the worst aspect of the Razer Blade’s keyboard layout: The full-size up/down arrow keys. This is great for gaming, but the up arrow key cuts between the “shift” and “question mark” keys, which will take time getting used to.

On to its gaming performance. The Blade Stealth has an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB dual-channel memory, and the Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics processor, all working together to ensure the best gaming experience despite its ultra-small size.

We were able to play Fortnite and Civilization VI at more than 30 FPS (frames per second) at the medium resolution setting, which isn’t smooth but is still playable. Fast-paced shooter games, unfortunately, did not fare well. For Battlefield 1 to be playable, the resolution needed to be dropped down to a lower setting. Rocket League was the sole exception, which managed 60 FPS with the high-resolution setting. Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth was by no means bad. It just wasn’t as smooth as we expected it to be and is sadly inferior to the Razer Blade.

With undeniably cool looks, a stunning display, and extreme portability, the Razer Blade Stealth is definitely worthy of recommendation. Unfortunately, it lacks stellar gaming performance, which should have been its primary strength. Still, it’s one of the better gaming Ultrabooks out there.

