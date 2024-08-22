 Skip to main content
Razer’s gaming-focused speakers and subwoofer are 34% off today

The Razer Nommo V2 Pro.
One of the most important parts of a fully-immersive gaming experience is a loud and feature-rich sound system. While some folks may prefer the headset route (and we have plenty of gaming headset deals), it’s hard to beat the sheer power and performance of a well-engineered stereo speaker setup. Luckily, there are no shortage of computer speaker options out there, and one of our favorite bundles is actually on sale at Amazon: 

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Razer Nommo V2 Pro for just $295. At full price, this system sells for $450. Why do we recommend this Razer audio rig? Thanks to its customizable rear-projection lighting and convenient wireless controls, the V2 Pro is one of the most immersive and entertaining gaming speaker options on the market. Since we here at Digital Trends are well-versed when it comes to coverage on gaming, computing, and AV devices, we’re excited to bring you unique speaker deals like this one!

Why you should buy the Razer Nommo V2 Pro

At first glance, the V2 Pro may look more like two spotlights with a subwoofer. Yes, there’s LED lighting on the back of both speakers, but the front-end is reserved for sound. Equipped with three-inch full-range drivers and THX Spatial Audio support, the V2 Pro has got what it takes to deliver pulse-pounding audio for all your movies, shows, games, and music playlists.

When it comes to subs, the V2 Pro comes with a spectacular 5.5-inch down-firing woofer; adding the rich and deep low-end frequencies that the stereo speakers can’t touch. Wireless speakers are everywhere these days, and the V2 Pro is included in that list, thanks to the Razer Wireless Control Pad. Use the accessory to adjust volume, EQ, and other settings.

It’s hard to say how long these types of Amazon deals are going to last, so now is always the best time to buy. Save $155 when you purchase the Razer Nommo V2 Pro through Amazon, and be sure to check out all the other cool Razer deals we’ve been digging up.

