The JBL Partybox is $100 off today at Walmart — Great for parties

Even though summer is but a fleeting memory, there’s still plenty of reasons to invest in a water-protected Bluetooth speaker. Portability and performance don’t stop being useful once the sunshine goes away. We see plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals when we’re searching for sales, which leads us to the following offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Partybox 110 at Walmart, you’ll only spend $300. At full price, this model sells for $400.

Why you should buy the JBL Partybox 110

The JBL Partybox 110 is the end-all-be-all of Bluetooth speakers. For years, JBL has been producing exceptional wireless tech, and thanks to the Partybox 110’s long-lasting playtime (up to 12 hours on a full charge), you won’t need to worry about the battery dying when you’re away from a wall outlet. The Partybox 110 features powerful JBL drivers that deliver a wide soundstage and a bass-heavy sound profile.

Want extra thump? The built-in Bass Boost preset adds extra low-end to the mix, while the JBL Original Pro Sound preset does an excellent job at balancing highs, mids, and lows.

The built-in RGB lighting will actually pulse in sync to whatever music you’re listening to, with customizable colors and plenty more settings available via the JBL app. Additional app features include playback controls, a graphic EQ for creating custom presets, and EQ settings for an external mic.

Oh yeah, the Partybox 110 even has mic and guitar inputs if you feel like singing or playing along with your go-to playlists. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, but we’ve seen similar Walmart deals go pretty quickly. To that end, it’s probably a good idea to either purchase online or call ahead to have the Partybox 110 put aside for you.

Save $100 when you purchase the JBL Partybox 110 at Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other JBL Prime Day deals we’ve been digging up. And if you’d rather ditch Bluetooth in favor of Wi-Fi-powered music, we strongly recommend seeing what some of the best Sonos deals are this week, too!