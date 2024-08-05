If ultimate power is your game, specifically to play some of the latest titles, then top-notch hardware is the focus. But here’s the thing: When it comes to picking out the top gaming laptops, that power doesn’t come cheap, and if you want something comparable to a gaming desktop, your options narrow considerably. The good news is that Razer is offering some remarkable deals on Blade gaming laptops with much higher specs than you usually see. We’re talking 32GB of DDR5 RAM, at least, Intel Core i9 processors, and GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs or above. It’s power jam-packed into a beautiful, sleek frame with stunning visuals, smooth framerates, and ThunderBolt 4 support. Sounds too good to be true? We get it. Nevertheless, you should check out the deals below.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Expanding the capabilities of your system and an excellent companion for Razer’s top gaming laptops on sale, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds a bevy of inputs — 10 total. Dock with compatible Windows and Mac devices, connect up to two 4K quality displays (on an Intel Mac) or a single 4K display (M1 Mac) and take advantage of 90 watts of laptop power delivery via USB-C. It also has Razer Chroma RGB color customization built-in. There are two versions of the dock on sale:

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock (in mercury) —

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma (in black) —

Razer Blade 16 with 240Hz QHD+ OLED display — $3,300, was $3,600

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Windows 11 Home

240HZ QHD+ OLED display

GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6

32GB of DDR5

1TB solid-state drive

Shrinking slightly in size but still sleek, lightweight, and powerful, this Razer Blade 16 features a 240Hz smooth QHD+ OLED display, GeForce RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM — the fastest on the market currently. It also has a larger 1TB solid-state drive to hold more media and games, which is always a plus because newer games take up a lot of hard drive space.

Razer Blade 18 with 300Hz QHD+ display — $3,500, was $3,700

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Windows 11 Home

300Hz QHD+ display

GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6

32GB of DDR5

1TB solid-state drive

If you want a sizable display with smooth framerates and gorgeous visuals, the Razer Blade 18 should be your first choice. It’s big enough to enjoy but lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere. Of course, if you’re playing with maximum power, you’ll want to have a stationary setup at a desk or workstation. Make no mistake about it: with an Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, this beast of a laptop will play virtually anything on high settings or above.

Razer Blade 16 with Dual UHD+ FHD+ mini LED display — $3,500, was $3,800

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Windows 11 Home

Dual UHD+ FHD+ mini LED display

GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6

32GB of DDR5

2TB solid-state drive

The biggest feature of this particular Razer Blade 16 is the dual UHD+ and FHD+ mini LED display. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports a 2560 by 1600 resolution with ultra-fast and ultra-clear onscreen action thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time. In other words, no matter what you play on this, it’s going to look great — retro games or new. It’s also a fantastic option for visual or graphic design, watching media and entertainment, and streaming your play sessions if you’re into that sort of thing.

Razer Blade 16 with 240Hz QHD+ OLED display and RTX 4090 — $4,000, was $4,200

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Windows 11 Home

240Hz QHD+ OLED display

GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6

32GB of DDR5

2TB solid-state drive

The last on our list is certainly not the least, with the upgraded RTX 4090 GPU and 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The Intel Core i9, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB solid-state drive only sweeten the deal, and the gorgeous 240Hz QHD+ OLED display is no slouch either, with smooth, clear, and responsive visuals that are about as immersive as a gaming laptop can offer. Dive in anywhere, anytime with this impressive machine.

Get a free gift with your Razer Blade purchase

For a limited time, you’ll also get a free gift with your purchase of select Razer Blade gaming laptops, including those from the deals above. Before checkout, you can choose to receive a free digital copy of Star Wars Outlaws — when it releases — or Black Myth: Wukong, or a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.