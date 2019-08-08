Share

Touted as the “world’s smallest gaming laptop,” the Razer Blade 15 is now getting one of the biggest discounts: Best Buy is selling this gaming laptop for $300 off the regular price, knocking the Blade’s price down from $2,350 to $2,050.

This particular laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display, an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), and 16GB of RAM. Most notably, it includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 discrete graphics card offers up features like programmable shading and real-time ray tracing, and has an impressive 6,000 megabytes of video memory. The full HD display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, an LED backlight, and, according to Razer, up to a 144Hz refresh rate (as a base model).

The Razer Blade featured in this deal also includes a clickable glass touchpad, a backlit keyboard, a built-in infrared camera that supports Windows Hello, a single Thunderbolt 3 port, 4 USB ports, and Dolby Atmos audio. The selection of USB ports includes one USB 3.1 Type C port and three USB 3.1 Type A ports. The Razer Blade 15 also runs on Windows 10. It’s also worth noting, that for those interested in virtual reality, this laptop is also compatible for use with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

While Best Buy’s deal features the base model of the Razer Blade 15, Digital Trends did review the advanced model version, and we found a lot to like about it (the non-OLED version) and recommended it as “the best gaming laptop you can buy.” (We even crowned this line of laptops as the best gaming laptop of 2019.) Among the features of the Razer Blade 15, we especially liked its ultra-portable design, its “excellent” keyboard and touchpad, and its overall game performance, which we described as “impressive.” The drawbacks included the lack of a Core i9 model, and that the versions featuring an OLED screen seemed to have “poor color accuracy.” In fact, overall, while we liked the Razer Blade 15, we didn’t feel that the OLED upgrade was worth the cost of purchasing it.

It is unclear when this promotion from Best Buy will end, so you may want to act fast.

