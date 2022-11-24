Gamers shouldn’t underestimate the importance of playing while on a gaming chair, and with Black Friday deals, top-quality choices like the Razer Iskur X XL are more affordable. Best Buy is selling the gaming chair for just $250, which is half its original price of $500 following a $250 discount. It’s unclear if this offer will last through Black Friday and into the weekend though, as Razer is a very popular brand among gamers. If you don’t want to miss out, finalize your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Razer Iskur X XL gaming chair

The best gaming chairs aren’t a luxury — for gamers who play for several hours at a time, it’s necessary to avoid issues such as back aches and body pains, among many others. You won’t get these problems if you’re sitting on the Razer Iskur X XL, a version of the Razer Iskur X that’s 15% larger. The gaming chair will keep you on a healthy posture with its unique contours and angled seat edges, combined with armrests that may be adjusted by height and rotated so that your arms will stay in a relaxed position.

The Razer Iskur X XL is made of multi-layered synthetic leather, which is more durable than the standard PU leather that’s wrapped around some gaming chairs. Meanwhile, the high-density foam cushions will eventually mold to your body shape to provide better support, in tandem with the gaming chair’s steel-reinforced body that will have no trouble with weights of up to 399 pounds.

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals are offering a lot of purchasing options for gamers, but here’s one that you wouldn’t want to skip — the Razer Iskur X XL gaming chair for $250, following a 50% discount from Walmart for savings of $250 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling how much stock is left, so if you want to get the Razer Iskur X XL gaming chair for half its usual price, there’s no time to waste. Add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

