Amazon drops a great deal on these Razor electric scooters

Electric scooters are a great way to get around the city. They’re lightweight, don’t run on fuel, and you don’t need a license to use them. One of the best manufacturers of electric scooters is Razor, and right now two of its bestsellers, the E100 Glow for kids and the EcoSmart Metro for adults, are available on Amazon at awesome discounted prices.

You can gift your child the Razor E100 Glow electric scooter this Christmas (just tuck it away somewhere he won’t find it) for $129 instead of $169 – that’s a cool 29% discount. And if you want one for yourself for short commutes and errands, get the Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter for a huge $150 off – pay $429 instead of $579. To make the EcoSmart Metro deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing its price lower to $379.

RAZOR E100 GLOW ELECTRIC SCOOTER – $129

The sturdy yet inexpensive E100 Glow is Razor’s smallest available scooter. It offers a fun and secure ride for kids around the neighborhood, thanks to some nifty safety features. This scooter can only run at a maximum speed of 10 mph, so you wouldn’t have to worry about your child riding it too fast. And to initiate the chain motor, the scooter needs to be kick-started.

The E100 Glow gets its name from the blue LED lights that surround the edge of the deck. These are purely ornamental and are not powerful enough to substitute for a front or rear light (both of which it lacks), so it’s best not to let your kid use this at night. The lead-acid battery takes about 12 hours to fully charge and your child can take this scooter for a spin for as long as 40 minutes, depending on riding conditions. There’s a hand-operated brake found on the handlebar that’s easy to squeeze and that responds instantly. Finally, the relatively small 8-inch tires are ideal for concrete roads and pavements only. This scooter shouldn’t be used on rougher terrain.

RAZOR ECOSMART METRO ELECTRIC SCOOTER – $429

The EcoSmart Metro seated scooter topped our list for the best electric scooters for 2019, and for plenty of good reasons. This light and fun-to-use ride features lots of practical components and is suitable for teens, adults, and even grandma and grandpa. Its 500-watt high-torque motor is quiet yet powerful and can power this scooter for up to an hour at a top speed of 18 mph. Charging the lithium-ion battery usually takes about 6 to 8 hours. It has ultra-padded seats for extra comfort, and you can find the hand-operated brake on the adjustable handlebar. Its 16-inch tires are big enough to handle small bumps and holes on the road. However, since this isn’t a bike, it lacks suspension. You may experience rough rides on unfriendly terrain.

This electric scooter comes with a detachable luggage rack and basket on the back for storing groceries, your bag, and other stuff too heavy to carry. It also comes with a kickstand so you can temporarily park it anywhere you want to.

The Razor E100 Glow and the EcoSmart Metro electric scooter each offer a smooth and easy ride around the block, or around town. They also represent environmentally responsible alternatives to gas-fueled vehicles. Hurry and take advantage of these great deals on Amazon today.

