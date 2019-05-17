Digital Trends
REI Anniversary Sale: Big price cuts on Patagonia, Osprey, and The North Face

Jacob Kienlen
By

Spring and summer are the seasons for hiking, camping, backpacking, and other excursions into the great outdoors, and with Memorial Day weekend coming up, now’s the perfect time to grab some quality gear. The REI Anniversary Sale offers a great opportunity to stock up while enjoying some bargains on new kit from brand names like Osprey, Patagonia, and the North Face, not to mention some sweet smartwatch deals. Below, we’ve smoked out some of the best deals of the bunch that can save you hundreds on backpacks, jackets, and tents, and if you want to see all the discounts that are on tap right now, be sure to check out the whole REI Anniversary Sale here.

REI Backpack Deals

REI Anniversary Sale

A good backpack is (aside from food, water, and other survival essentials) arguably the most important part of your loadout. It’s what you use to carry everything else, and a bad one is the surest way to make you miserable on the trail. A quality pack, on the other hand, lets you haul your gear comfortably, which you will appreciate when you’re miles into a hike off the beaten path.

Osprey and Patagonia make some of the best rucks and backpacks on the market today, and whether you’re looking for a compact daypack for overnighter or two-day trips, mid-sized packs for weekend and three-day excursions, or large rucksacks for longer adventures and thru-hikes, the REI Anniversary Sale should have something for you:

  • Osprey Aether AG 60 liter backpack — $218 ($72 off)
  • Osprey Skarab 18 liter hydration daypack — $64 ($20 off)
  • Patagonia Black Hole 60 liter duffel — $97 ($32 off)
  • Osprey Transporter 130 liter duffel — $135 ($45 off)
  • Osprey Atmos AG 50 liter backpack — $180 ($60 off)

REI Jacket Deals

Patagonia TorrentShell

Spring brings lots of rain along with that nice warm weather, although it can still get pretty chilly at night even as we head into the sultry summer months (and if you’re outdoors in or around desert regions, then cold nights are an even bigger concern). Even if you think you won’t need it, it’s never a bad idea to pack an extra layer to keep you warm and protected from unexpected rain.

From rain jackets to fleece zip-ups and insulated puffers, these deals on outerwear from top brands like Patagonia and The North Face are just the ticket for keeping you comfortable on the trail and for staying cozy when you’re sitting around the campfire on those cool evenings:

  • Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow hooded men’s jacket — $199 ($60 off)
  • Patagonia Houdini hooded men’s jacket — $69 ($30 off)
  • Patagonia Torrentshell hooded men’s jacket — $90 ($39 off)
  • The North Face ThermoBall insulated men’s jacket — $149 ($50 off)
  • The North Face Glacier Alpine fleece women’s jacket — $52 ($18 off)

REI Tent Deals

REI Anniversary Sale

Hammocks are a lot of fun, but nothing beats a nice cozy tent for giving you your own little home away from home no matter where you happen to be. Tents are high-ticket items, though, so deals are always welcome, and this is where you have the chance to save the most cash when getting ready to head out into the wilderness with a good lightweight shelter on your back.

The REI Anniversary Sale offers some juicy deals on a variety of tents from some of our own favorite makers like REI Co-op, Big Agnes, and The North Face. Here’s a selection of two- and four-person tents that offer a lot of lightweight versatility as well as some of the biggest discounts on our roundup:

  • The North Face Golden Gate 4 tent — $186 ($63 off)
  • REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus tent — $160 ($69 off)
  • REI Co-op Kingdom 4 tent — $279 ($120 off)
  • Big Agnes C Bar 2 tent — $150 ($50 off)
  • Big Agnes Battle Mountain 2 tent — $525 ($175 off)

