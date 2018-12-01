Digital Trends
REI Cyber Week deals: Save on Columbia, Osprey, and more

REI’s Cyber Week deals will save you up to 65 percent on top brands

Jenifer Calle
rei cyber week deals on osprey columbia and marmot

While a lot of retailers were working overtime this past week on one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, REI took a strong stand and #OptedOut of the madness. The company’s strong belief in getting people to go outside and value those precious moments has motivated it to let its 2,000 employees take Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday off for the past four years. However, REI still has some incredible Cyber Week deals to offer this holiday season.

At REI, Cyber Monday included discounts up to 65 percent off and Cyber Week deals are still going strong, with discounts lasting up until this weekend. If you’ve been meaning to follow REI’s mission and hit the outdoors, now is the perfect time to save big on outdoor gear, jackets, backpacks, and more. You can also save an extra 25 percent off one REI Outlet item using the coupon code: 25OUTLET.

REI is also known for offering classes, outings, and events that promote living an enriched life while meeting new people. The classes include venturing out on hikes, campouts, and more. If you book a class between now and December 2, you can save 30 percent off using the coupon code OUTSIDE30.

Tents, sleeping bags, and sleeping pads

When it comes to sleeping outside, some things are absolutely essential. You need a tent to protect yourself from the elements, a sleeping pad to protect yourself from the ground, and a sleeping bag to protect yourself from the cold. Luckily REI is offering these essentials at an affordable price for a limited time — don’t miss your chance to save!

Jackets

A good winter jacket isn’t just a great way to stay warm during the cold months, it’s also a great opportunity to stay stylish — even when you’re bundled up. The outdoor retailer is offering steep discounts, up to 65 percent off, on top brands like Columbia, REI Co-op, and more.

Backpacks

Whether you’re hiking, camping, or, well, backpacking, a decent pack is everything. If you don’t have a place to store stuff on the go, you’re going to have a hard time surviving out in the wilderness.

