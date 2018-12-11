Digital Trends
Deals

REI clearance sale extends discounts on Garmin, Fitbit, and GoPro devices

Ehab Zahriyeh
By

REI just launched its holiday clearance sale, offering up to 50 percent off tons of outdoor needs. The promotion is a great opportunity to snag quality gear for skiing and snowboarding, hiking, camping, and more. Whether for you or to gift, purchase now and get it in time for Christmas and skiing season.

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech to support your outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals as gifts or for yourself.

Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle — $150 off

rei sale garmin fitbit gopro fenix 5 performer bundle

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. Whether you’re swimming, hiking, biking, or climbing, the Fenix 5 can go wherever you go. Its rugged steel case is waterproof at up to 10 ATM (100 meters), making it a solid dive watch, while its built-in GPS, three-axis gyroscopic compass, and barometric altimeter make it great for climbing mountains. It also comes with a heart rate monitor, along with a full suite of standard activity-tracking features (collecting metrics like distance, calories burned, etc.), and syncs with the Garmin companion app for long-term health monitoring. (Read our full review on the Garmin Fenix 5 here.)

The bundle includes the Fenix 5 smartwatch and HRM-Tri heart rate chest strap. And right now at REI, you can get it for $150 off, bringing the price down to just $470.

Buy The Garmin Bundle Now

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch, Ice Gray — $50 off

rei sale garmin fitbit gopro versa smart watch

From a distance, it’s easy to mistake the Versa for the Apple Watch. Up close, though, the Versa looks a little better thanks to its chamfered edges. The Versa fits well on all wrists — male and female — and it’s the perfect in-between size that doesn’t look too big on women or too small on men. The Versa comes packed with a variety of smartwatch features, as well as the company’s signature fitness tracking capabilities. Offering notifications which alert users to text messages, app updates, phone calls, and calendar alerts, among others, wearers will have quick access to the goings-on in their smartphone without needing to reach for their pocket. (read our full review on the Fitbit Versa here.)

Get it now at REI for $150. That’s $50 off the listed price.

Buy The Fitbit Versa Now

GoPro HERO7 White Action Camera — $20 off

rei sale garmin fitbit gopro hero7 white

The best part of any GoPro are the features that come with it. This standard Hero7 may not come with 4K capabilities, but if you’re OK with 1080p, it’s still a really awesome action cam. With waterproofing, an intuitive touchscreen, Full HD videos, and 10mp photos, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re worried about shaky footage coming out the other side, this GoPro comes with video stabilization for recording smooth and steady video no matter what you’re doing.

Normally priced at $200, a $20 discount from REI drops the price to $180.

Buy The GoPro Hero7 Now

Check out more deals at REI’s sale here.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale
Deals

This one-day Skullcandy sale gets you wireless earbuds for under $30

Today only, you can save 40 percent on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and classic earbuds direct from the Skullcandy website. If you're hoping to get a pair of headphones before the holidays arrive, now is the time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
online-shopping
Deals

Check out the best Green Monday deals for those last-minute gifts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you've missed your chance of finding a great deal. We're talking about Green Monday, of course, and it falls on December 10.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
breathe easy stay warm with amazons one day deal on a dyson air purifier fan pure hot cool link hp02
Deals

Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon’s one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan

Dyson is a leader in bringing consumers the latest in heating, cooling, and air purification. Its Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 does all three — and for today only, it’s on sale on Amazon for $359. That’s $241 off the suggested retail…
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
braun electric razor epilator deals series 7
Deals

Save big on these Braun electric razors and women’s epilators

Amazon and Walmart are currently offering limited-time deals for Braun electric razors and women's epilators. If you plan to make your way through all the festive parties this year with fresh smooth these tools will help.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Instant Pot, Bissell, and Blendtec

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to start online store stocksnap wp1khdxgoy
Business

How to start your online business in 6 simple steps

Making the right choices now can greatly impact your success down the line, and the last thing you want to do is spend your energy revisiting old decisions instead of growing your company.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best air fryer deals from walmart and amazon beauty
Deals

The best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas

Christmas is closing in on us fast, but you still have a little bit of time left for last-minute kitchen gifts. We've searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
verizon fios triple play deals verizoncybermon
Deals

Sign up for Verizon Fios Triple Play and get a free Amazon Echo, Prime for a year

Verizon is now offering its Fios Gigabit Connection Custom TV and Phone service with Amazon Prime tossed in. While valid, you can sign up for the company’s Triple Play package, which includes all three Fios services, for $80 per month.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Deals

19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Best deals on smart locks so you’ll never have to worry about unlocked doors

Is your front door locked? We found the best deals on smart home door locks that take the worry out of wondering if your home is secure. You can lock or unlock your doors remotely and some models let you control locks with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Cook your holiday meals with this $60 Instant Pot, on sale today only

Instant Pots were a huge hit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with prices reaching as low as $60, but you haven't missed your chance at a great deal. Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot Ultra with a $60 discount for today…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas for holiday slackers

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best iphone wireless charger deals yootechle
Deals

Need a last-minute gift? Get an iPhone Wireless Charger for under $20

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or gift ideas, these deals from Mophie, Anker, and Yootech can get you a wireless charging pad for cheap. Don't settle for wired charging if you don't have to.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh