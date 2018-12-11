Share

REI just launched its holiday clearance sale, offering up to 50 percent off tons of outdoor needs. The promotion is a great opportunity to snag quality gear for skiing and snowboarding, hiking, camping, and more. Whether for you or to gift, purchase now and get it in time for Christmas and skiing season.

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech to support your outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals as gifts or for yourself.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. Whether you’re swimming, hiking, biking, or climbing, the Fenix 5 can go wherever you go. Its rugged steel case is waterproof at up to 10 ATM (100 meters), making it a solid dive watch, while its built-in GPS, three-axis gyroscopic compass, and barometric altimeter make it great for climbing mountains. It also comes with a heart rate monitor, along with a full suite of standard activity-tracking features (collecting metrics like distance, calories burned, etc.), and syncs with the Garmin companion app for long-term health monitoring. (Read our full review on the Garmin Fenix 5 here.)

The bundle includes the Fenix 5 smartwatch and HRM-Tri heart rate chest strap. And right now at REI, you can get it for $150 off, bringing the price down to just $470.

From a distance, it’s easy to mistake the Versa for the Apple Watch. Up close, though, the Versa looks a little better thanks to its chamfered edges. The Versa fits well on all wrists — male and female — and it’s the perfect in-between size that doesn’t look too big on women or too small on men. The Versa comes packed with a variety of smartwatch features, as well as the company’s signature fitness tracking capabilities. Offering notifications which alert users to text messages, app updates, phone calls, and calendar alerts, among others, wearers will have quick access to the goings-on in their smartphone without needing to reach for their pocket. (read our full review on the Fitbit Versa here.)

Get it now at REI for $150. That’s $50 off the listed price.

The best part of any GoPro are the features that come with it. This standard Hero7 may not come with 4K capabilities, but if you’re OK with 1080p, it’s still a really awesome action cam. With waterproofing, an intuitive touchscreen, Full HD videos, and 10mp photos, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re worried about shaky footage coming out the other side, this GoPro comes with video stabilization for recording smooth and steady video no matter what you’re doing.



Normally priced at $200, a $20 discount from REI drops the price to $180.

