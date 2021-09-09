  1. Deals
Roku Ultra 4K just got a sweet deal at Staples

If you’ve recently upgraded your home theater setup with 4K TV deals and OLED TV deals but the TV’s interface is confusing to use, or if you’re still using a TV without smart features, you should be checking out Roku deals. The brand’s helpful streaming devices include the Roku Ultra 4K, which is available from Staples for just $80 after a $20 discount to its original price of $100.

The Roku Ultra 4K is listed in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices for 2021 as the best premium streaming device, with its support for 4K, HDR10, and HLG, as well as compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. It’s powered by a quad-core processor for a responsive interface and apps that launch without delay, and it can also function as a Bluetooth receiver for audio coming from a smartphone or tablet.

The Roku platform enables access to all your favorite streaming services, in addition to free-to-watch, ad-supported shows and movies on The Roku Channel. The Roku Ultra 4K also comes with a voice remote that’s compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and you can plug headphones into the remote for private listening while you watch. If the remote ever gets misplaced, you can press a button on the streaming device to make the remote play a sound, so you can find it wherever you left it.

For easy access to the Roku streaming platform, you should take advantage of Staples’ offer for the Roku Ultra 4K. The streaming device is on sale with a $20 discount, bringing its price down to just $80 from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you’re already looking forward to the shows and movies that you’ll watch with the Roku Ultra 4K, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Roku deals

Staples’ offer for the Roku Ultra 4K is seriously tempting, but there are other Roku streaming devices on sale out there if you want to take a look. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Roku deals that are currently available for you to shop across different retailers.

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$79 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening.
Buy at Amazon

40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$258 $350
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

$39 $50
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is one of our favorite media streamers. At this price, it's a no-brainer, with its simple interface, thousands of apps, great search capabilities, and fast performance.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

$29 $35
Get the slim profile of a Roku Express with 4K streaming capabilities to let you watch high-definition content. This stick supports HDR too, so your content will look fantastic.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,200 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streambar Pro

$150 $180
Enjoy enhanced audio for your TV with this Roku streambar, giving you both high-quality audio and an easy way to access streaming content like Netflix, HBO Mac, Disney+, and more.
Buy at Amazon
