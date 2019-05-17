Digital Trends
This 50-inch Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal at $420

Josh Levenson
samsung 50 inch 4k tv deal walmart un50nu7100

Need a 4K TV, but on a strict budget? Walmart has the answer: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for $420 — a total savings of $330. You’ll need to act fast to avoid disappointment though, as we’ve learned that the retailer is running dangerously low on stock.

There’s no denying the fact that $420 is still a lot of cash to shell out in one go, even if it is considerably less than the television’s $750 sticker price. But Walmart, being the consumer-loving retail behemoth it is, once again has the solution.

The retailer is offering customers in need of a helping hand the chance to take the reduced figure, after sales tax and interest has been applied, and send it through a (metaphorical) shredder, splitting it into twelve more manageable bites of $41 per month.

Now let’s talk about the TV itself — it’s a 50-inch 4K model in Samsung’s eight-month-old NU7100 Series that’s armed with all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV, including an upscale engine that can morph standard HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

It’s also decked out with Samsung’s Smart software, which is home to a number of streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — letting viewers tune into their favorite on-demand content without a set-top box or streaming stick.

All in all, at $420 outright or $41 per month, the 50-inch UN50NU7100 isn’t a bad deal at all. Why? Because it’s less than a year old; has a crisp, clear 4K LED screen with a fantastic viewing angle; and can access a host of streaming services out of the box.

If you do decide to take advantage of this offer, we’d recommend using a chunk of the $330 you saved to invest in a reliable soundbar — it will make all the difference to your viewing experience. We’ve rounded up a few of the best right here.

And if the 50-inch Samsung 4K TV at hand isn’t quite right for you, either because you’re after something a little bigger or smaller, or want a top-of-the-range QLED model, take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

Lastly, bargain hunters looking for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so it will be your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

