This 50-inch Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal at $420

Need a 4K TV, but on a strict budget? Walmart has the answer: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for $420 — a total savings of $330. You’ll need to act fast to avoid disappointment though, as we’ve learned that the retailer is running dangerously low on stock.

There’s no denying the fact that $420 is still a lot of cash to shell out in one go, even if it is considerably less than the television’s $750 sticker price. But Walmart, being the consumer-loving retail behemoth it is, once again has the solution.

The retailer is offering customers in need of a helping hand the chance to take the reduced figure, after sales tax and interest has been applied, and send it through a (metaphorical) shredder, splitting it into twelve more manageable bites of $41 per month.

Now let’s talk about the TV itself — it’s a 50-inch 4K model in Samsung’s eight-month-old NU7100 Series that’s armed with all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV, including an upscale engine that can morph standard HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

It’s also decked out with Samsung’s Smart software, which is home to a number of streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix — letting viewers tune into their favorite on-demand content without a set-top box or streaming stick.

All in all, at $420 outright or $41 per month, the 50-inch UN50NU7100 isn’t a bad deal at all. Why? Because it’s less than a year old; has a crisp, clear 4K LED screen with a fantastic viewing angle; and can access a host of streaming services out of the box.

