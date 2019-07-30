Deals

Bring the cinema to your home with this killer Samsung QLED TV deal on Walmart

Erica Katherina


Samsung’s flagship QLEDs are some of the best 4K TVs on the market today. From brightness and picture quality to sound optimization, they provide a viewing experience that’s way superior to any regular LED TV. If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a big QLED screen, you may want to consider the Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV (Q70 series). It normally rings in at a steep price tag of $2,198, but a hefty 32% discount on Amazon makes it available for a lower price of $1,498.

This TV’s shelf price of $2,198 may shock you, but it’s expensive for all the right reasons. It’s packed with just about every feature you could possibly need for an incredible TV experience — intelligent Quantum 4K processor for stunning display, Bixby Voice for hands-free operation, and smart software for easy access on leading streaming services, to name a few.

Flaunting a sleek, modern look, this TV will blend well with any room setup. It has a virtually bezel-free design to keep you focused on what you’re watching and a clean back that ensures neat management of wires and cables. You can either place it on top of a console or mount it to your wall. When it’s not in use, you can activate the Ambient Mode so it blends with your home décor.

The Samsung Q70 runs a powerful Quantum 4K processor that automatically upgrades content to 4K quality. A Quantum Dots technology allows it to display visuals that is four times better than Full HD, with 100% color volume of more than 1 billion shades. The results are sharp details, refined color, and realistic picture every time. It also has an array of backlights that ensure gorgeous blacks and radiant whites no matter how dim or bright the environment.

Playing games and watching movies are a delight with this TV. Its Real Game Enhancer technology helps prevent tearing and stuttering, ensuring smooth and lifelike visuals and cinematic sound. It also has a Motion Rate 240 which is good for fast-paced gameplay, intense action scenes and sports, and an Intelligent Mode that automatically adapts the brightness and sound of scenes based on room conditions.

With the Universal Guide, finding streaming content and live TV shows are quick and easy. It even has a dashboard dedicated to controlling compatible smart home devices, and a OneRemote that can control both devices and content. Voice-activated operation is also supported, thanks to Bixby integration.

Experience a cinema-like viewing in your home with the Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV (Q70 series). You can order it today on Walmart for a discounted price of $1,498.

Looking for more affordable 4K TVs? Check out more options on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

