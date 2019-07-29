Deals

Best Buy drops $500 off the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku TV

Jufer Cooper
By
TCL 6-Series Roku TV

Are you planning to upgrade your living room experience to a much larger 4K TV screen, but cannot decide which one to buy? This might be your lucky day as we’ve found a great deal on Best Buy that you should consider. The TCL 75-inch 6-Series Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV is currently discounted by a huge $500, dropping to an awesome $1,300 from its original $1,800 price tag. If the price is too steep Best Buy is running a promotion that gives you the option to special finance for just $54.17 per month.

TCL is one of the leading budget 4K TV producers because of its ongoing collaboration with streaming giant Roku. Their partnership results in consumers having immediate access to a broad range of on-demand content from the likes of Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video — all without the requirement of a set-top box or a streaming stick.

Many smart TV providers offer built-in streaming apps for services like Netflix and Amazon as their main features, but unlike the Roku TV’s interface, they are not focused on the entire TV experience. The Roku’s TV OS highlights the channels while all other TV functions are easily controlled by a Roku remote. With Alexa or Google Assistant, you can control your device using voice commands via the remote’s mic button for complete user experience.

The value of the TCL 6-Series has been already exceptional even without the discounts. In fact, we have reviewed its 55- and 65-inch models in 2018 and we discovered many striking features. As a result, we gave it a rating of 8/10 and presented it with our Editors’ Choice award.

The 6-Series  screen tech flaunts more than 1 billion colors, producing an impressive HDR performance. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, you’ll have a hard time finding another 75-inch TV with more solid specs, even at twice the cost.

The only thing that this Smart TV might be lacking is the surround sound speaker. But you can invest in that separately, especially with the $500 that you’ll be saving. This is a great chance to fulfill your plans so grab the TCL 75-inch 6-Series Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV now for a stunning $1,300 instead of $1,800.

Looking for more? Check out other great TCL deals and more on our curated deals page.

