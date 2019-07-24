Amazon cuts prices of these TCL and Samsung 55-inch 4K TVs by up to 46%

Share

TVs are getting more advanced each year. We’ve seen QLED panels, curved screens, and 8K HDR units floating around for expensive prices, making it seem like getting a decent TV under $1,000 is a daunting task. However, with brands like Samsung, Vizio, and TCL rolling out budget-friendly 4K TV options, it’s now easier to score a smart TV for an affordable price.

If you’re in the market for a 4K model to binge-watch your favorite TV shows or to play games on, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on TCL and Samsung. The TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD 5 Series Roku Smart LED TV (2018 model) and the Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV (2019 model) are both heavily discounted on Amazon. Sale prices are $380 and $748 respectively.

TCL 55-INCH 4K ULTRA HD 5 SERIES ROKU SMART LED TV — $320 OFF

The Roku 5 Series TV features a powerful set of technologies that makes gaming and movie watching a delightful experience. It packs the Dolby Vision HDR imaging for stunning picture performance and TCL’s NBP Photon technology for accurate colors and wide color space coverage. As if that’s not enough, TCL also added HDR Dynamic Contrast, an iPQ Engine, and HDR Pro Gamma to ensure optimized brightness and impactful HDR capability in any environment.

Searching for streaming content is easy-peasy with its smart functionality. The simple, intuitive interface lets you navigate smoothly through thousands of channels, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. You can also use the enhanced remote’s voice control function to find movie titles, change channels, or switch inputs.

The TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD 5 Series Roku Smart LED TV is a perfect pick for those looking for a no-frills 4K TV that delivers well in terms of display performance and smart functionalities. What’s even more attractive is Amazon’s massive 46% discount, which makes it super affordable for only $380. Order yours today while in stock.

SAMSUNG FLAT 55-INCH 4K UHD 8 SERIES SMART TV — $252 OFF

If you have extra cash to shell out, you might want to consider this Samsung 4K TV model. It packs a powerful 4K UHD processor that optimizes the TV’s performance with 4K picture quality. With Dynamic Crystal Color and true HDR, it has the ability to display millions of shades of colors and vibrant, lifelike picture that you won’t find on an HDTV. And with its Real Game Enhancer technology, you can play your favorite video games with smooth visuals and cinematic sound.

The 8 Series Samsung Smart TV comes with the Universal Guide which makes finding streaming content and live TV shows easy. It’s also integrated with Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby, allowing you to control the TV with just your voice.

Originally sold for $1,000, Amazon has made the Samsung Flat 55-inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV less expensive after a 25% discount. Get yours today for only $748.

