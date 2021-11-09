Every year, the best Black Friday deals provide virtually unlimited opportunities to upgrade your home theater setup, and this year’s Black Friday TV deals will be no different. In fact, you can already start your shopping with early Best Buy Black Friday deals, like this $250 discount for a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. The offer lowers the price of the Samsung UN75TU7000FXZA to $850, down from its original price of $1,100.

Samsung is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best TVs, so you know you’re getting a top-quality product with the Samsung UN75TU7000FXZA. It features a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support for stunning visuals and vivid colors, and the TV’s Crystal Processor 4K will upscale low-resolution scenes to maximize the display. The ultra-thin bezels on all sides enable an even more immersive experience.

The 4K TV is also a smart TV, with Samsung’s Tizen platform providing quick access to streaming services so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. The Samsung TV also features the OneRemote function, which automatically detects and controls any compatible device, and a Game Enhancer mode, which tweaks the settings to make sure that your video games run smoothly.

You should purchase the biggest TV that your budget allows for your home theater setup, and with this deal from Best Buy, you’ll likely be able to afford a 75-inch screen. The retailer is selling the Samsung UN75TU7000FXZA at $250 off, bringing the 75-inch 4K TV’s price down to $850 from its original price of $1,100. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to purchase the Samsung UN75TU7000FXZA for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal for the Samsung UN75TU7000FXZA is very tempting if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but if you want other options, we’ll help you out — we’ve round up all the best 75-inch TV deals that are currently available across various retailers, so you can compare prices and features among the different brands and models.

