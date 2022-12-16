Imagine watching Christmas rom-coms and festive favorites on a brand-new 4K smart TV this holiday season. That dream can become a reality as we’ve found one of the best TV deals around, with up to $200 off a Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV right now. The 85-inch TU7000 4K TV is just $1,300, down from $1,500, saving a massive $200. There are others sizes available, too, so whatever screen size you’re after, you’ll enjoy great savings.

55-inch: $380, was $400

58-inch: $430, was $450

60-inch: $450, was $480

65-inch: $480, was $500

75-inch: $680, was $800

85-inch: $1,300, was $1,500

Because Christmas is an expensive time of year, financing is also available, so you can spread the cost of your new TV, making it even more affordable. With no guarantees this deal will still be around tomorrow, make sure to snap up this deal right now if you like the look of it, or you might miss out!

Why you should buy the Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV

Whichever size of the Samsung TU7000 TV you choose, this is one of the best TVs around, with a Crystal Display with crystal clear crisp, vivid colors plus HDR for brighter whites and deep dark blacks. Everything you watch on this TV’s screen will look great thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales your old content to 4K, whether you’re watching the latest action movies or old TV favorites. The TU7000 TV also looks stylish in your living room thanks to its sleek, minimalistic design and Clean Cable Solution that lets you tidy cables into the stand.

It’s more than just a looker, though. This TV runs on Tizen Smart OS, so you can access all your streaming services — and the Universal Guide makes it easy to find something to watch, with curated content personalized just for you. OneRemote auto-detects and controls all compatible connected devices, there’s in-built Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, if you want to adjust the volume or change channels using your voice. You can even stream or share content from your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, thanks to AirPlay 2.

What if you want to play games on your TV? There are two HDMI ports for your consoles, plus Auto Game Mode, which detects when your console is switched on and automatically optimizes the screen, reducing input lag. So you can play the latest fast-paced FPS games or multiplayer games with friends without worrying about judder or motion blur.

With screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches, the Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV is an excellent buy, whatever size of TV you’re looking for.

Right now you can get $200 off the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV, taking the price down to $1,300 from $1,500. There’s money off other sizes too, with finance available to help you spread the cost of your new TV. This deal is already selling fast, so if you have your heart set on a shiny new TV for Christmas, grab yourself a bargain now, before this deal is sold out!

