Don’t miss a fantastic deal on this smart 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung curved 4k tv deal 55 inch 7 series best buy

You’d think that with Memorial Day sitting comfortably in our rear-view mirror and Black Friday barely even visible on the road ahead, now is a bad time to pick up a new TV, but it’s actually quite the opposite. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this stunning 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV, which has had its price slashed from $700 to $550.

Even at $550, the 55-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV on offer is no drop in the water. Fear not, though, for Best Buy has a generous interest-free financing plan available, as part of which that figure can be stretched over a twelve-month period, coming out at an ever-so-more-digestible $46 per month — and at that price, it’s a must-have.

The 7 Series has all the bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a Samsung 4K TV, including the firm’s trademark UHD Engine, which takes HD content and weaves it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution. There’s also multi-format HDR for extracting additional detail from what would otherwise be considered bland, low-light scenes.

Additionally, it should come as no surprise to hear that Samsung went ahead and bundled the latest version of its Smart software on the 7 Series. That means you’ll have one-click access to on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without having to hook up an aftermarket set-top box or streaming stick.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the 7 Series’ curved screen, which delivers an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action, even if they aren’t sitting right in front of the television. That said, the curvature isn’t quite as steep as you might be inclined to believe — it’s subtle, yet effective.

If you’re looking for something a little larger, Best Buy also has the 65-inch model on sale. It’s currently listed at $750, which is $250 off its usual price of $1,000. But if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are a number of other 4K TV deals available right now that could just seal the deal, like a 49-inch JVC for $270 and 70-inch Vizio for $760.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales.

