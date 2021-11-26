If you’re after a TV that doubles as a piece of art, then you won’t want to miss this Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deal, which is seeing reductions of up to $1,000 on all sizes of the Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With the arrival of Black Friday, we’re seeing a ton of Black Friday TV deals, making now a great time to splurge on a luxurious new TV for your home theater setup. And if you want a TV that offers 4K, QLED, and smart features like easy streaming, all wrapped up in a package that blends in perfectly with your living space, then you ought to check out the Frame. This is one of the best Black Friday deals available now, so don’t forget to check out what discounts are available on everything from laptops to appliances.

Today’s best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deal

Why buy:

TV that doubles as a piece of art

No-gap wall mount looks sleek

High quality 4K QLED display

Easily stream from your favorite services

Right now, Samsung is offering big discounts on its hugely popular Frame TV, in sizes from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches, with savings of up to $1,000.

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the most popular TVs on the market among design and home interior enthusiasts, thanks to its sleek look and no-gap wall mount which makes the TV blend into any setting. When not in use, The Frame can be used to display art, and you can tweak the brightness and color settings as well as change the art displayed to make it fit in with your décor scheme at home. That makes this TV the perfect compromise for those who want a large TV that will display beautiful, high-quality images, but which will also camouflage itself when not in use.

When you do use the TV, you won’t be disappointed, thanks to its QLED display and 4K resolution. Its Quantum Dot Technology allows for bright, vibrant colors without washing out, while the Quantum Processor can optimize pictures and sound for an even crisper look, and also upscale content to 4K so everything you watch looks as good as possible.

Should you shop this Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Whether you’re shopping for a 32-inch Samsung Frame TV or have your eye on the big, bad 85-inch version, don’t hang back. These deals are too good to miss, and if you wait until Cyber Monday to bag a deal, that’s exactly what could happen! We get that it’s tempting to see if you can get an even better deal on Cyber Monday, but in reality, most of the best deals have already landed, and these deals could end before Cyber Monday, or stock could sell out. With global chip shortages affecting stock levels, that’s even more of a risk with most retailers this year. To avoid disappointment, shop the best deals now and don’t hesitate.

If you’re looking forward to watching Christmas movies on your new TV with the family this festive season, don’t forget to check delivery dates to ensure your new TV will arrive in time for the holidays. The sooner you bag a deal, the sooner your goodies will arrive. And if you find the same product cheaper on Cyber Monday, don’t panic! You can always grab the new deal then cancel your existing order or simply return the product for a refund. Either way, the best deals aren’t guaranteed to stick around for long, so you’ll need to act fast if you want a bargain.

