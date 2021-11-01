Every year, shoppers take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to upgrade their laptops, as Black Friday laptop deals offer significant discounts on dependable machines for work, school, or gaming. If you already have an idea of the laptop that you want to buy, you might want to start your shopping with the Amazon Black Friday deals that were launched ahead of the shopping holiday. One of these deals is the $262 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which slashes the laptop’s price to $838 from its original price of $1,100.

Samsung hasn’t cracked Digital Trends’ best laptops, but it’s on its way with products like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. With an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it’s capable of multitasking between several apps at a time without suffering any slowdowns and crashes. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, which should provide more than enough space for your important software and documents.

The 15.6-inch AMOLED screen of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is easy on the eyes as harmful blue light is reduced, and the display remains vibrant even under direct sunlight. The laptop lasts for 20 hours on a single charge, and since it’s sleek and ultra-thin, it’s the perfect companion if you’re always on the go. If you own other Samsung Galaxy devices, you can pair them and quickly share files between them.

For a laptop that combines performance and style, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. It’s available on Amazon for $838, after a $262 reduction from its original price of $1,100. The deal could disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to working, studying, or playing on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, you should click that Buy Now button while the offer is still online.

