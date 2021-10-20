  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now down to their lowest-ever price

By
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in their charging case.
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

This year’s Black Friday deals are fast approaching, which means that audiophiles should be getting ready to take advantage of Black Friday headphone deals. With Amazon Black Friday deals, you can start your shopping now because the retailer has already rolled out deals intended for the shopping holiday. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to their lowest-ever price of $123, after a $47 discount to their original price of $170.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature a 12mm AKG-tuned driver with enhanced bass tone and a design that makes them rest outside your ear canal instead of inside with silicon eartips. The wireless earbuds also have a touch-sensitive area for functions such as controlling playback, adjusting volume, and calling up a voice assistant. You can change what the touch controls do through the Galaxy Wear app on Samsung smartphones and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices.

When comparing the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Live stand out because of their unique and comfortable design, a warmer sound with considerably stronger bass, and active noise cancellation that does well in removing ambient noise. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also offer a battery life of about six hours, with an additional 15 hours from the charging case.

If you want wireless earbuds but you’re not a fan of Apple’s AirPods, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The retailer has slashed their price by $47, bringing them down to their lowest-ever price of $123 from their original price of $170. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in your ears, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

