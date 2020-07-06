Need a new smartphone? Amazon discounts Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+

Samsung phones have consistently ranked high on our annual list of best smartphones. The brand has become almost synonymous with Android, outselling all its competitors thanks to a killer blend of design, specs, and performance. Its latest flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, continues this legacy, and right now both handsets are on sale at Amazon for up to $200 off.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $850, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy S20 may be the smallest model in the Galaxy S20 range, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting a lesser flagship experience with it. Despite its diminutive size, it still offers a beautiful screen with 120Hz refresh rate, an exceptional camera system, and perhaps most importantly, 5G compatibility for the future. This is the S20 phone to get if you don’t want to shell out an extra $150 for the S20 Plus.

The S20’s 6.2-inch screen size makes it slim, light, and more natural to hold. Its Dynamic AMOLED display with 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution is among the sharpest and most gorgeous smartphone screens we’ve ever seen. Surprisingly, the S20 houses the same back camera array found on the pricier S20 Plus. You’re also getting the main 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture sensor with optical image stabilization, a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a third 64-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. This means the same photographic performance – for $200 less. Raw pictures are strikingly detailed with gorgeous colors that don’t need too much editing. Even the processor’s the same. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 powers this phone, ensuring things run smoothly and efficiently underneath the hood. For a premium Samsung phone without breaking the bank, get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for $850 instead of $1,000 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $1,000, was $1,200

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 to buy. At 6.7 inches, it’s more sensibly sized than the humongous Galaxy S20 Ultra (if you want an even smaller phone, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 should be right up your alley). It’s also filled to the brim with features and flaunts a blazingly fast interface, a gorgeous screen, and a superb camera system.

The S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch “Dynamic AMOLED” screen is one of the main reasons to buy it. Packed with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and boasting HDR10+ support, you’re guaranteed to see even the most minuscule of details on it. Flip it over and you’ll find its rear camera system, which includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor, and another 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. You can take 3x hybrid zoom shots or up to 30x digital, shoot 8K video at 24 frames per second (fps), record with HDR10+, and take slow-motion video at 960 fps. Finally, the S20 Plus’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor ensures that it remains cool even when running processing-intensive tasks like graphically heavy games. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has everything you need in a premium flagship phone, and with 5G onboard, it’s fully prepped for the future. Get it for $1,000 instead of $1,200 at Amazon today.

