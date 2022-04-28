If you’re looking for smartphone deals, trading in your current device is a great way to save on a new flagship device. One of the best trade-in programs around is from Samsung. They offer some of the biggest trade-in credits on all brands and accept a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Right now, there are a few ongoing Samsung Galaxy deals for trade-in purchases. You can get up to $1,000 of credit when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $700 of credit on a Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22. You also get a free memory upgrade — get 256GB of storage for the price of 128GB and 512GB for the price of 256GB. You can even save up to 20% on a Galaxy Tab S8 when you bundle them together. This is one of the best Samsung deals you’ll find all year, so don’t miss out!

The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung’s latest lineup of flagship devices, equipped with cutting-edge internals and amazing features. There are three phones in this series — the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra — each with its advantages. If you need help figuring out which to pick, you can check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 buying guide. The middle option, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, provides an excellent balance of price and performance. It’s equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is perfectly capable of handling any task you can throw at it. It also comes with 8GB of RAM for excellent multitasking performance.

All three devices are designed to be more durable than ever. They’re rated for IP68 water and dust resistance, so they should have no problem surviving a trip to the beach or by the pool. In addition, the screen is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus+, a remarkably tough material capable of taking a beating. On top of that, all three devices are equipped with some of the best display technology in the industry, with gorgeous OLED panels that are excellent for general use, content consumption, and gaming.

This is your opportunity to get a massive discount on these incredible phones by trading in your current device. You can get up to $1,000 of trade credit if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 phone right now, alongside a free storage upgrade and an extra 20% off the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8. Don’t miss out on this deal! Hit the Buy Now button below and pick up these phones today.

