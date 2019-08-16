Deals

Score this Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus with a huge $101 discount at Amazon

Just several months ago when the tech giant Samsung released the latest addition to its Galaxy Series lineup — the Galaxy S10, and it doesn’t mean that its previous version is already a thing of the past. If you are thinking about upgrading your smartphone and not willing to expend more than $800 on the new S10, you might consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB, Midnight Black) instead. It is now discounted by $101 at Amazon, and its price dropped from $700 down to only $599.

It may not be the latest offering from Samsung, but the Galaxy S9 Plus is still a premium gadget. You can take home a superb smartphone with stunning Infinity display, an excellent camera, and a super-fast processor, so grab this generous deal now while you can.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus flaunts its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with Quad HD+ 2,960 x 1,440 resolution. This Infinity Display exhibits clearer picture quality and vivid colors, allowing you to enjoy an edge-to-edge screen performance. To complete that immersive entertainment experience, Samsung included the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers which are pro-tuned to perfection by AKG, giving you louder and clearer sound.

The S9 Plus also boasts its Super Speed Dual-Pixel, dual rear camera both with 12-megapixel shooting power, and an 8-megapixel front cam for taking selfies and video calls. These cameras have autofocus function and can record videos with 4K UHD resolution at 60 frames per second. It is capable of slow-motion video recording function that can capture up to 960 frames per second, giving you the power to slow down reality and admire every frame. The S9+ also has a Pro Mode feature, wherein you can manually adjust the camera settings and shoot like a professional.

Samsung made this smartphone much stronger that it can withstand rain, spills, and splashes, so you will not worry about accidentally dipping it on water. With an IP68 rating, it is water-resistant up to 5 feet and but will only last for about 30 minutes. It packs a 3,500 mAh battery that is capable of wireless fast charging feature, freeing you from tangled wires and cables.

Take advantage of this awesome deal from Amazon and get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB, midnight black) today for only $599 instead of $700. That’s a $101 worth of savings you should not really miss.

