Best Buy discounts Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6

If you’re thinking of getting a shiny new Android tablet, there’s no better place to start than Samsung. Need one that boasts enough processing power to potentially replace your laptop? Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S6 is the only Android tablet we know that can confidently trade blows with Apple’s iPad Pro — for way less money. Right now, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $530 instead of $650. Still too expensive? Opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e or Tab A 10.1 instead for as little as $200. Read on to peruse which Samsung Galaxy Tab is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 — $200, was $230

We finally have something else to recommend besides the Amazon Fire HD 10 when someone asks for a solid yet cheap tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is the most important tablet the South Korean tech company has released in years. It is not only super affordable (it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $200 instead of $230) but also comes with a shockingly good LCD screen that nearly rivals more expensive models, even Samsung’s own premium Galaxy Tab S6. The drawbacks? Its graphics chipset is fairly weak, which means this is not a tablet for serious gamers. But for the price, it’s hard to fault this device. This is overall the best Android tablet that you can get on a limited budget.

This tablet is optimized for entertainment. Its 10.1-inch-wide TFT LCD panel displays a sharp, colorful picture that’s almost as breathtaking as Samsung’s AMOLED screens. This type of display has a backlight, which means its blacks are not going to be perfect, but it’s still a great screen for watching Netflix and YouTube on. Furthermore, its two Dolby Atmos speakers at the bottom produce a surprisingly loud sound for a device of its size.

At the heart of this tablet, you’ll find an Exynos 7904 CPU, Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, and 2GB RAM, which work together to run things pretty smoothly. While this tablet is fine for casual gaming, we clearly saw the limit of the graphics power when we played higher-end games. Minecraft plays decently with lower resolutions and frame rate settings but you won’t be able to play Fortnite at all. When it comes to battery life, the tablet is quite impressive. Its 6250mAh battery charges fast thanks to its USB Type-C charging port and is capable of lasting up to 13 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 may not be a tablet for gamers, but its gorgeous screen, upgraded sound system, terrific battery life, and very reasonable price provide more than enough reasons to recommend it. Get it for just $200 on Best Buy today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e — $350, was $400

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a stunningly designed Android tablet with a gorgeous screen, light and slim build, and an attractive and easy-to-use interface. Simply put, this tablet is going to be hard to put down once you start using it — and that’s not even the best part! Although it looks like a fine piece of digital jewelry, it doesn’t cost nearly as much as the iPad Pro. Apple’s flagship tablet will set you back nearly $1,000, while the Galaxy Tab S5e is infinitely more affordable at just $350 (down from $400) on Best Buy.

Samsung is renowned for its stunning screens, and the Galaxy Tab S5e is no exception. The 10.5-inch AMOLED panel is remarkable. Contrasts are rich, colors are vivid, and since it’s so lightweight, it’s great as a Kindle alternative. Audio quality is another story, though. Despite boasting four speakers that are fine-tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos, it’s just not good enough. Blame it on this tablet’s thinness. The Galaxy Tab S5e’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor is just a standard mid-range smartphone chipset. That’s why we were extremely surprised at how well it performed. We never encountered any glitching or stuttering when browsing the internet, watching movies, or reading. Battery life is also terrific, capable of lasting up to five days with normal usage. It can even go on standby mode and consume absolutely no power at all when idle. Finally, Samsung’s tablet version of its One UI software over the Android Pie 9.0 proved to be uncluttered, logical, and neatly laid out.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e’s gorgeous screen isn’t the only reason to buy it. The slick software and performance are a delight, and the heavy-duty battery guarantees you won’t go hunting for the charger for days at a time. Get one with 64GB of memory for $350 at Best Buy today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 — $530, was $650

So far, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the closest an Android tablet has come to replicating the iPad Pro experience. While it’s hard to compete with the seamlessness of Apple’s iOS ecosystem in tablet form, the Galaxy Tab S6’s custom One interface paired with Android 9 Pie works like a charm. Plus, the DeX interface, which kicks in when you attach a keyboard dock to give you a desktop feel, is also worthy of high praise. Another highlight is the Galaxy Tab S6’s 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which we think no other tablet out there can rival (well, except the S5e). All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is our choice for the best Android tablet for 2020, and it’s even powerful enough to replace your laptop thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Included is the all-new S Pen which attaches via magnets on an oblong indent on the Tab S6’s back. It’s not just for storage, as this is where the S Pen recharges, and it does need recharging now that it has Bluetooth. The kickstand on the back remains dead simple to use, something Apple’s iPad Pro and the Smart Keyboard can’t claim. Speaking of the keyboard (sold separately), Samsung’s Keyboard case remains a mandatory purchase, as it not only offers a pleasurable typing experience but also triggers the DeX interface. This interface replicates the desktop experience and allows you to do an assortment of functions not possible on tablet mode, like having 20 (!) windowed apps open at once.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S6’s super AMOLED screen is gorgeous. It’s perfectly readable outdoors even on a bright, sunny day, and everything on it looks crisp thanks to its 2560 x 1600 resolution. Furthermore, it supports HDR content for glorious high-definition consumption of Netflix and YouTube. This tablet won’t make you worry about lags, glitches, or screen freezes as its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor is more than sufficient for handling heavy work. Even with multiple tabs open in Samsung’s internet browser and several app windows open on top of each other, the Tab S6 never slowed down. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S6’s 7,040mAh battery will easily get you through a busy day and beyond, and it can be charged up in less than two hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is undeniably the best Android tablet that you can buy, ideal for people who need a workhorse of a device to replace their laptop. Get it for $530 at Best Buy, a huge $120 off its normal retail price of $650.

