Forget the iPad Mini: This Samsung tablet is $109 right now

Tablet devices are a great alternative to traditional 2-in-1 laptops that are often bulky and hard to use in handheld mode, at least for extended periods. Of course, tablets can also be quite expensive, but luckily, some great Samsung Galaxy Tab deals are going on at Walmart right now, and you can grab a Galaxy Tab A7 for just $109, which is $50 cheaper than the typical $159 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With an 8.7-inch screen and weighing just 0.81 pound, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is exactly what it sounds like: a highly portable tablet. It has a Mediatek Octa Core CPU, which isn’t incredibly powerful compared to most modern Qualcomm Snapdragon chips but is still more than enough to get your day-to-day productivity task and general browsing going. The internal capacity is 32GB, which is slightly on the smaller side, but luckily it has an expansion slot that allows up to 1TB, so you’ll likely want to look at our roundup of the best microSD cards to plug into your tablet. The Tab A7 also has 3GB of RAM, which is surprisingly a lot for a tablet at this price range, and good for most daily tasks.

The screen has a 1340 x 800 resolution, slightly higher than HD, with some nice colors for its price bracket. It also comes with a Li-Ion 5,100mAh battery, which we appreciate, since it can last a lot longer, potentially up to a full day of use, depending on how hard you push it. Cameras come in a 2MP front-facing one and an 8MP rear camera, so you can take some nice pictures, and it’s more than enough for things like video meetings. Of course, the biggest plus is that it has a USB-C slot, so you don’t have to hunt around for a micro-USB cable.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn’t going to win any awards, it’s a great budget laptop for those who don’t want a 2-in-1 laptop or prefer the tablet experience more. Even better, you can pick it up from Walmart for $109 rather than $159, which makes this a pretty good deal. Of course, if you want something a bit fancier that will run better, be sure to check out these iPad deals, as well as these tablet deals.

