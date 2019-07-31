Share

Apple’s iPad may be the king of the tablets, but let’s face it, not everyone is a fan of Apple. Android and Windows tablets continue to attract the majority of the market, with a range of companies rolling out their own lineup of devices in competition with Apple’s ecosystem. A solid option is the Samsung 10.5-Inch Galaxy Tab S4. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions (S Pen included) that let you in on up to 23% discount – sale prices are $500 and $600, respectively.

As a dominant player in the smartphone sector, it comes as no surprise that Samsung also makes some of the most popular tablets out there, such as the Galaxy Tab S4. We even tagged it as our favorite iPad Pro alternative and the best Android tablet you can buy, all thanks to its great build quality, solid battery life, fantastic display, and buttery smooth performance.

64 GB

256 GB

This tablet sports a 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with a gorgeous 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. The display is sharp, with plenty of brightness in most lighting situations, visually stimulating colors, and incredible dark blacks. There are also four speakers, distributed in each corner, with support for Dolby Atmos Sound. All these make watching movies and listening to music a delight.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM power the Galaxy Tab S4. It can handle most tasks you throw at it — navigating the operating system is smooth, apps open quickly, and games run without any issues. It also comes with a MicroSD card slot in case you need more space to accommodate your photos, videos, music, and other files.

Perhaps the most notable feature of this device is its 2-in-1 capability. Pairing it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) converts it into a slim and lightweight laptop perfect for extensive typing and productive tasks, while the included stylus pen allows for enhanced writing, drawing, and other creative work. The 7,300mAh battery is enough to power you through a full day of heavy use.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an excellent portable tablet with a convenient desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Order the 64GB version for only $500 (normally $650) or the 256 version for $600 (originally $750) today on Amazon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.