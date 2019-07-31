Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 tablet with S Pen included

Erica Katherina
By
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c

Apple’s iPad may be the king of the tablets, but let’s face it, not everyone is a fan of Apple. Android and Windows tablets continue to attract the majority of the market, with a range of companies rolling out their own lineup of devices in competition with Apple’s ecosystem. A solid option is the Samsung 10.5-Inch Galaxy Tab S4. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions (S Pen included) that let you in on up to 23% discount – sale prices are $500 and $600, respectively.

As a dominant player in the smartphone sector, it comes as no surprise that Samsung also makes some of the most popular tablets out there, such as the Galaxy Tab S4. We even tagged it as our favorite iPad Pro alternative and the best Android tablet you can buy, all thanks to its great build quality, solid battery life, fantastic display, and buttery smooth performance.

64 GB

256 GB

This tablet sports a 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with a gorgeous 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. The display is sharp, with plenty of brightness in most lighting situations, visually stimulating colors, and incredible dark blacks. There are also four speakers, distributed in each corner, with support for Dolby Atmos Sound. All these make watching movies and listening to music a delight.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM power the Galaxy Tab S4. It can handle most tasks you throw at it — navigating the operating system is smooth, apps open quickly, and games run without any issues. It also comes with a MicroSD card slot in case you need more space to accommodate your photos, videos, music, and other files.

Perhaps the most notable feature of this device is its 2-in-1 capability. Pairing it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) converts it into a slim and lightweight laptop perfect for extensive typing and productive tasks, while the included stylus pen allows for enhanced writing, drawing, and other creative work. The 7,300mAh battery is enough to power you through a full day of heavy use.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an excellent portable tablet with a convenient desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Order the 64GB version for only $500 (normally $650) or the 256 version for $600 (originally $750) today on Amazon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Verizon 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know
samsung galaxy s9 plus review maps
Deals

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but its specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked (64GB) version today on Amazon for only $542.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung gear sport smartwatch amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon slashes $104 off the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch

On the lookout for a smartwatch that’s flexible enough to wear on any occasion and is also a great gym companion to track your fitness progress? You might want to consider the Samsung Gear Sport. Wear it on your wrist for $196.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Prime Day 2019: The best 4K TV deals we saw, and what we expect for 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2019 was a hotbed for discounted 4K TVs — and Amazon Prime Day 2020 should be no different. Here's what to expect from Amazon's next online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
nestcam outdoor security camera 2 pack amazon deal hd surveillance
Deals

Save $140 on the 2-pack NestCam outdoor security kit when you buy on Amazon

With two-way audio, 24/7 live video, and intelligent activity detection, the NestCam Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera hits all the right marks in outdoor security. Order the two-pack kit today on Amazon for only $310.
Posted By Erica Katherina
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Snag the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 less on Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re planning to replace your old iPad or looking to switch to the iOS ecosystem, now’s a great time score the newest iPad Pro. Amazon and Walmart are offering the cellular version at a significant $200 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bose solo 5 tv soundbar walmart deal s
Deals

Enjoy immersive sound with the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, now only $199 on Walmart

Soundbars are a great way to bring music, movies, shows, and games to life. If you’re looking for a quality sound system to match your big screen, check out Bose’s Solo 5 soundbar. It's currently discounted on Walmart at $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Party with the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker for $90 less on Amazon

These days, there are so many great wireless speakers to choose from, boasting great designs and the latest in audio tech, like the JBL Xtreme. Get it on Amazon for $210 instead of its original price of $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp 14 inch chromebook amazon deal laptop
Deals

Need a laptop for school or work? This HP Chromebook is only $227 on Amazon

Chromebooks are usually less expensive than traditional laptops, which makes them an attractive pick for school and work use. An excellent option is the HP 14-Inch Chromebook, now only $230 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
michael kors access smawatches amazon mk as r
Deals

Amazon offers a 43% discount on these Michael Kors Access smartwatches

A fashion-forward brand like Michael Kors sure doesn't shy away from the challenge of keeping up with the times with their own line of smartwatches. Amazon has two of the Michael Kors Access smartwatches on sale up to 43%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

The quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient cordless vacuum cleaner.  We found the best bargains on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners from Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor