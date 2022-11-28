If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, then the Samsung Galaxy Tabs are probably the best tablets you can pick up if you want something that can compete with the iPad Pro. While it’s true that the higher-end Galaxy tabs are expensive, there are a few excellent Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of, like this one from Walmart on the Tab S7 Plus. Walmart is giving a whopping $200 discount, bringing the price down to $499 instead of $699. Given that this is one of the best deals we’ll see on the Tab S7 Plus in a while, we encourage you to pick it up if you like what you see.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

When the original Galaxy Tab S7 Plus came out in 2020, it had to contend with the fact that Android on tablets was a little bit abysmal. Luckily, since then, there have been a lot of upgrades, and we’re happy to note that it’s a real joy to use now, especially with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus inside of it. Combine that with the 6GB of RAM it comes with, and you have a smooth experience that can handle almost anything you throw at it. That’s important because this deal includes the S Pen, a core part of the Galaxy Tab experience, and probably why you’re considering it in the first place.

Thankfully, Samsung has designed the S Pen to have minimal lag, and the 12.4-inch AMOLED screen is a joy to use, with the pen showing up almost immediately when you use it. Sadly, this doesn’t come with a book cover keyboard, as Samsung has taken to calling it, but it’s not that big a deal if you don’t type a lot or if you don’t plan to. You also get 128GB of storage, which isn’t a ton, but you can always supplement that with a cloud storage service. As for battery life, the Tab S7 Plus has a 10,090mAh battery, so you’ll see about two to three days of use to it, closer to two if you use it heavily, which is impressive.

Overall, we like the Tab S7 Plus, and while it didn’t make our list of best tablets, it comes close, especially with this discount from Walmart, bringing it down to $499 instead of $699. Of course, if you want something a bit more powerful, there’s the Tab S8 that you can grab, and you can see the breakdown between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to see which one works best for you. We also encourage you to look at some of the other excellent Cyber Monday tablet deals floating around.

