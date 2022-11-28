 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with S Pen for Cyber Monday

Albert Bassili
By
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, then the Samsung Galaxy Tabs are probably the best tablets you can pick up if you want something that can compete with the iPad Pro. While it’s true that the higher-end Galaxy tabs are expensive, there are a few excellent Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of, like this one from Walmart on the Tab S7 Plus. Walmart is giving a whopping $200 discount, bringing the price down to $499 instead of $699. Given that this is one of the best deals we’ll see on the Tab S7 Plus in a while, we encourage you to pick it up if you like what you see.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

When the original Galaxy Tab S7 Plus came out in 2020, it had to contend with the fact that Android on tablets was a little bit abysmal. Luckily, since then, there have been a lot of upgrades, and we’re happy to note that it’s a real joy to use now, especially with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus inside of it. Combine that with the 6GB of RAM it comes with, and you have a smooth experience that can handle almost anything you throw at it. That’s important because this deal includes the S Pen, a core part of the Galaxy Tab experience, and probably why you’re considering it in the first place.

Thankfully, Samsung has designed the S Pen to have minimal lag, and the 12.4-inch AMOLED screen is a joy to use, with the pen showing up almost immediately when you use it. Sadly, this doesn’t come with a book cover keyboard, as Samsung has taken to calling it, but it’s not that big a deal if you don’t type a lot or if you don’t plan to. You also get 128GB of storage, which isn’t a ton, but you can always supplement that with a cloud storage service. As for battery life, the Tab S7 Plus has a 10,090mAh battery, so you’ll see about two to three days of use to it, closer to two if you use it heavily, which is impressive.

Related

Overall, we like the Tab S7 Plus, and while it didn’t make our list of best tablets, it comes close, especially with this discount from Walmart, bringing it down to $499 instead of $699. Of course, if you want something a bit more powerful, there’s the Tab S8 that you can grab, and you can see the breakdown between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to see which one works best for you. We also encourage you to look at some of the other excellent Cyber Monday tablet deals floating around.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This 10-inch Lenovo tablet is $129 for Cyber Monday (selling fast)
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
Cyber Monday is your chance to get a Lenovo laptop for $100
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.
Get these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for $68 today
Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Walmart has a Bluetooth speaker for $39 in its Cyber Monday deals
Soundcore Flare
This Keurig coffee maker is super slim, and $50 off for Cyber Monday
early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim
Amazon’s superb Echo Studio speaker is just $155 for Cyber Monday
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.
Cyber Monday Deal: Samsung’s Freestyle Portable Projector is $300 off
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.
Get this 75-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 for Cyber Monday
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.