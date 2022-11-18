Black Friday: Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

If you’re going to invest in an Android tablet, it has to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is currently on sale with a $200 discount in the early Samsung Black Friday deals. You can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the flagship tablet for $900 instead of its original price of $1,100, but you need to hurry if you want to enjoy this bargain. It’s going to attract a lot of attention because this is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals that you can shop right now, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

While there are various models to choose from among the best Samsung tablets, you’ll want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra if you want the brand’s best big-screen tablet. It features a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is even larger than the 12.9-inch screen of the Apple iPad Pro. The large display also makes it a fine choice if you’re planning to replace your laptop, so long as you’re willing to also purchase its keyboard cover. Surrounding the screen is a metal unibody for a premium feel, and it combines with quad speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos to function as a fine entertainment device.

You won’t experience any performance issues with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and if you love taking pictures with its 13MP main camera and 6MP ultrawide lens, you can increase its storage by up to 1TB through a microSD card slot. The tablet also packs an 11,200mAh battery, so it can last the whole day without needing to recharge even when it’s handling demanding tasks.

Android fans in search of a powerful tablet won’t have to look further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which you can purchase with $200 in savings. You’ll only have to pay $900 for the device’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version instead of its sticker price of $1,100, but it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible. Not only are we not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail yourself of the discount, but you’ll also avoid the online rush if you take advantage of the early Black Friday deals like this one.

Editors' Recommendations