Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch 4 and get a free Charging Dock today

Jennifer Allen
If you’re looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, now is the right time to do so. If you buy direct from Samsung today, you can save $30 on the regular price as well as get yourself a free charging dock, bringing the whole thing down to just $220. A great way to enjoy one of the best smartwatches around, snap it up today before you miss out. It’s sure to look great on your wrist. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Android smartwatches around at the moment. It offers a sleek and lightweight design that’s particularly well suited for smaller wrists but looks good on everyone. It also has a wealth of fitness-focused abilities. These include a body composition analysis tool that can read all kinds of things, including your BMI, Basal Metabolic Rate, weight, muscle, fat mass, and body fat. It’s a truly advanced way of seeing how your body is performing and complements the standard fitness tracking tools well. Of course, when it comes to tracking your steps, calories burned, and everything else you do throughout the day, this watch knows exactly what it’s doing.

In addition, you also gain real-time ECG monitoring, along with advanced run coaching that tracks your VO2 max readings. During downtime, it also has stress tracking and sleep monitoring. Plus, of course, you can receive all your notifications to your wrist, saving the need to pull out your phone so often. With a fantastic two-day battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will even last longer than the likes of the Apple Watch range, saving you the need to recharge so frequently. It’s a perfect watch to pair up with any Android phone, ensuring you get plenty of useful benefits on your wrist.

More smartwatch deals you can shop today

If you know you definitely want a new wearable but you’re not sure if the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is for you, there are many other smartwatch deals to check out, encompassing different needs and budgets. The deals include:

  • Garmin Forerunner 45 —
  • Apple Watch SE —
  • Apple Watch Series 7 —

If your heart is set on Samsung, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch deals to check out, too.

