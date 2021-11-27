  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Cyber Monday deal drops price to $200

Aaron Mamiit
By

We’ve got good news if you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Cyber Monday deal. The 40mm aluminum GPS model has gotten a Cyber Monday deal, as Best Buy has struck with a great offer, knocking the price down to $200, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $250. Free shipping is also included, and when you total up the savings alongside the amazing features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, this offer from Best Buy stacks up to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals available.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Cyber Monday deal

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.
Samsung

Why Buy:

  • Support for Google Play Store apps
  • Health and fitness tracking
  • Thin bezels and sleek design
  • Two-day battery life

With its release a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 brought an amazing set of features to wearable tech, making it a great gift for the fitness enthusiast in your family. It sports features for a variety of circumstances, including auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching, body readings, mobile payments via Google Pay and Samsung Pay, and smartphone connectivity for music and phone call control.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the sleeker counterpart to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and each of the watches is featured as one the best Android choices in our best smartwatches for 2021. Like its counterparts in the Samsung smartwatch lineup, including the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Galaxy Watch 4 has access to all of your favorite Google Play apps, including Spotify and Google Maps.

The design of the Galaxy Watch 4 is sleek, modern, and super cool, and it’s considered a sort of spiritual successor to the previously mentioned Galaxy Watch Active. It’s comfortable to wear throughout the day, even during workouts and while sleeping. The device’s software is fast and responsive, as it rocks an Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM. Battery life is top-notch on the Galaxy Watch 4, lasting up to two days on a single charge with average usage.

Whether your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is meant for your own wrist or as a gift for your loved one’s, you should take advantage of this great Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. It’s the 40mm aluminum GPS model that’s on sale, and it’s only $200, marked down from its regular price of $250, a savings of $50.

When does this Cyber Monday deal end?

Officially, Cyber Monday ends when the clock strikes Tuesday, but unofficially, any Cyber Monday deal can end at any moment. Inventory dwindles as the deals go on, making the best time to make a purchase right now. The offer also depends on the stocks produced by Samsung, and given the popularity of the smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Cyber Monday deal might not even survive an entire day.

Additionally, retailers can, and often do, end Cyber Monday deals without notice. The best Cyber Monday advice is to avoid the possibility of missing out on a deal by acting while a deal is sitting right in front of you. So grab your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 right now, while this deal is still being offered.

